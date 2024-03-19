XL Bully campaigner’s bid for Angus rescue hub hits licence setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
XL Bully campaigner’s bid for Angus rescue hub hits licence setback

Kerryanne Shaw's plan to set up a sanctuary for the outlawed breed and other bull-type dogs near Forfar could be delayed until May.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

A campaigner’s hopes of setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus has been held up by a licensing snag.

Kerryanne Shaw plans to relocate to the area to create a hub for the controversial breed.

Glasgow-based Kerryanne has struck a deal to lease Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee.

She will house her own XL Bullies there under licence exemptions which owners of the controversial breed must apply for.

Kerryanne also plans to re-home other dogs through the hub having raised tens of thousands of pounds through a Bullies charity.

XL Bullies campaigner Kerryanne Shaw
Kerryanne Shaw with one of her dogs. Image: Supplied

But Angus Council says she must secure a different licence to the one she originally applied for.

It comes as the council confirmed the owner of the kennels has had his animal boarding licence renewed.

We previously revealed Jeremy Barron’s permit for Happas ran out at the end of last year.

In-depth licence information

Kerryanne said: “As advised by the council initially, I applied for a re-homing licence, which they have now advised me is the wrong licence.

“We will have to start the process again with an application for an animal welfare establishment licence.

“The new application is far more in-depth and needs more procedures, staff training plans etc.

“It’s disappointing but there’s not a lot I can do about it other than do what the council ask of me,” she added.

Kerryanne Shaw with a campaigning placard.
Kerryanne has been able to raise £20,000 for the sanctuary. Image: Supplied

The application is expected to go before Angus civic licensing committee.

Kerryanne originally hoped the matter could be dealt with at the committee’s March 28 meeting.

But it could be May 16 at the earliest before it is considered.

Happas licence renewed

Meanwhile, kennels owner Mr Barron has been granted his licence renewal under delegated powers.

Happas Canine Centre was previously under investigation over complaints about conditions there.

Mr Barron previously said he had been the victim of a “hate campaign”.

Happas canine centre kennels
Kennels at Happas Canine Centre. Image: Supplied

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, following the provision of further information, an animal boarding establishment licence was authorised and granted for these premises by officers under delegated powers on March 6 2024.

“Colleagues from the SSPCA provided input and advice regarding the matters previously outstanding.

“The applicant remedied these, allowing the licence to be granted.”

Restrictions now in force

In February, the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

You also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Kerryanne already has two dogs which meet that requirement.

Conversation