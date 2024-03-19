XL Bully campaigner’s bid for Angus rescue hub hits licence setback

A campaigner’s hopes of setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus has been held up by a licensing snag.

Kerryanne Shaw plans to relocate to the area to create a hub for the controversial breed.

Glasgow-based Kerryanne has struck a deal to lease Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee.

She will house her own XL Bullies there under licence exemptions which owners of the controversial breed must apply for.

Kerryanne also plans to re-home other dogs through the hub having raised tens of thousands of pounds through a Bullies charity.

But Angus Council says she must secure a different licence to the one she originally applied for.

It comes as the council confirmed the owner of the kennels has had his animal boarding licence renewed.

We previously revealed Jeremy Barron’s permit for Happas ran out at the end of last year.

In-depth licence information

Kerryanne said: “As advised by the council initially, I applied for a re-homing licence, which they have now advised me is the wrong licence.

“We will have to start the process again with an application for an animal welfare establishment licence.

“The new application is far more in-depth and needs more procedures, staff training plans etc.

“It’s disappointing but there’s not a lot I can do about it other than do what the council ask of me,” she added.

The application is expected to go before Angus civic licensing committee.

Kerryanne originally hoped the matter could be dealt with at the committee’s March 28 meeting.

But it could be May 16 at the earliest before it is considered.

Happas licence renewed

Meanwhile, kennels owner Mr Barron has been granted his licence renewal under delegated powers.

Happas Canine Centre was previously under investigation over complaints about conditions there.

Mr Barron previously said he had been the victim of a “hate campaign”.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, following the provision of further information, an animal boarding establishment licence was authorised and granted for these premises by officers under delegated powers on March 6 2024.

“Colleagues from the SSPCA provided input and advice regarding the matters previously outstanding.

“The applicant remedied these, allowing the licence to be granted.”

Restrictions now in force

In February, the first part of restrictions on American XL Bully-type dogs came into force in Scotland.

It is now illegal to have an XL bully in public without a muzzle or lead.

You also cannot breed, sell, abandon or give away an XL bully.

From July 31, owners will require an exemption certificate, or have applied for one, to keep their dog.

Kerryanne already has two dogs which meet that requirement.