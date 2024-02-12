Angus kennel owner and rescuer vow XL Bully sanctuary will still go ahead despite ‘hate campaign’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus kennel owner and rescuer vow XL Bully sanctuary will still go ahead despite ‘hate campaign’

Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw says two XL Bullies and an American Bulldog are being kept at Happas, near Forfar, with one due to go to a new home imminently.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
Soon-to-be banned XL Bully dogs are already being kept at an Angus kennels earmarked as Scotland’s first sanctuary for the controversial breed.

But the parties involved in the Happas Canine Centre plans say they are doing everything “by the book” to get the facility operating legally.

Kennels owner Jeremy Barron and canine campaigner Kerryanne Shaw must apply to Angus Council for separate licences.

Those are not yet in place.

An XL Bully.
The pair claim they have endured a campaign of hate against both the kennels and proposals to save “beautiful, well-natured ” dogs from being destroyed.

“There has been a lot of support – but there has been a lot of trolling,” said Kerryanne.

New laws relating to XL Bullies, which have been blamed for a number of serious attack incidents, come into force on Feb 23.

But at least two XLs are already being homed in the Angus establishment.

Mr Barron said: “I have been decent throughout all of this hate campaign. If you try to take people on on social media it just antagonises them.

“We’ve got nothing to hide, we’re being genuine here.”

What is planned for the Angus kennels?

Happas, between Forfar and Dundee, was chosen by Bullies charity operator Kerryanne as the location for the sanctuary.

She will lease the premises from owner Mr Barron, who has operated there since 2015.

But it emerged last week that Mr Barron’s animal boarding licence ran out at the end of December.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
The 51-year-old businessman’s renewal application still has to be considered by Angus Council.

And a re-homing licence application from Ms Shaw will not go before councillors until March 28 at the earliest.

However, the parties say they are doing everything by the book.

Mr Barron said: “We are trying to work with the council to keep everything above board.

“There has been a hold-up with the licence.

“I had the council out last week and don’t envisage any problems.”

Happas was under investigation over complaints about conditions there.

Mr Barron said the running of the sanctuary would be entirely Ms Shaw’s responsibility once it is up and running.

“She has been up here getting the kennels ready, she had people who will help here and they are doing all the changes they plan.”

He says he plans to simply let out the premises and step away from day-to-day running.

“I might use the cattery again, but I don’t think so.”

Trolling impact

Meanwhile, Ms Shaw says the social media backlash has taken its toll on her mental health.

“The support (for the sanctuary) has been heart-warming,” she said.

Kerryanne exceeded a £20,000 crowdfunding target to set it up.

But she admitted to being affected by online abuse around the project.

“My mental health hasn’t been great because of all the stress,” she said.

On Monday, she was finalising a re-homing licence application for the Angus premises.

She confirmed two XL Bullies and an American Bulldog are currently being kept at Happas under Mr Barron’s control.

One is due to go to a new home imminently.

Her lease arrangement with Mr Barron means she has to apply for a re-homing licence, not a boarding licence.

XL Bullies campaigner Kerryanne Shaw
She will keep XL Bullies under licence at Happas and re-home other – non-banned – breeds from there through her rescue charity.

“I cannot move up there without the licence,” she said.

Lifetime home

“After February 23 you can no longer re-home the dogs, but I have until the end of June to take them through exemption,” she added.

“They have to stay with me for the rest of their lives.

“We are not breaking any laws.

“I don’t want to anger the council by moving up before I get the licence. Until we get that licence everything is kind of stuck at the moment.

“We have already made improvements to the kennels.

“When we do open up I’m more than happy for people to come to an open day.

“Locals will be able to see it and ask anything they have concerns about.”

The 38-year-old added: “I’m obviously very passionate about the fact we won’t be putting any dogs to sleep.

“They (XLs) are loving, beautiful, well-natured dogs.

“We are not going to turn our back on them.”

