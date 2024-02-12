Ian Murray explores Sam Stanton influence as Raith Rovers midfielder gets ready for comeback in huge Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explores Sam Stanton influence as Raith Rovers midfielder gets ready for comeback in huge Dundee United clash

The Stark's Park midfielder has been sidelined since just before Christmas

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton blows a kiss to the Stark's Park crowd.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton has been out since before Christmas.

Ian Murray has hailed the importance of Sam Stanton to Raith Rovers as the midfielder prepares for his comeback in Friday’s showdown with Dundee United.

The influential former United and Hibernian player has been out of action since the 4-4 draw with Ayr United on December 22 because of a knee injury.

In his time on the sidelines, Raith have won just once in seven games and have lost their last five in a row.

The Raith Rovers players gather round Sam Stanton to celebrate following a goal against Dunfermline.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Sam Stanton (number 16) scored against rivals Dunfermline.

Murray is wary of heaping too much pressure on the shoulders of Stanton, who surprised the club’s medical staff by training fully with his team-mates at the tail end of last week.

But, with the 29-year-old having scored six times this season, including three outright winners and four in his last seven games, Stanton’s return is reason for renewed optimism for Rovers.

Murray said: “Sam was a wee bit ahead of schedule and actually trained with us fully on Thursday and came through it fine.

“That’s really good news for us.

Coincidence?

Since Sam went off against Ayr United our form has dipped a little bit and results have dipped.

“You don’t want to pin your hopes on one player and that doesn’t do other boys justice either.

“But, since Sam has been out, we’ve lost a lot of goals. We always have to look at that and wonder why. Is that part of it? We don’t know yet, it might be coincidence, perhaps.

“We’ll see when Sam comes back if results pick up and the defensive qualities pick up. If they do, then perhaps it was that.

“But I’m delighted to get him back. He’s certainly in the top two or three midfielders in the league and we’re lucky to have him.

Flanked by manager Ian Murray, Zak Rudden holds his hand to his head and looks to the ground after being substituted with a hamstring problem in the recent defeat to Airdrie.
Zak Rudden (centre) looks dejected after he was substituted with a hamstring problem in the recent defeat to Airdrie.

“It’s great that his injury has healed really quickly.”

Also set to be available for the visit of league leaders United in Friday’s top-of-the-table clash is Zak Rudden.

The striker joined on loan from Dundee last month and made his debut as a half-time substitute against Inverness Caley Thistle.

After claiming an assist in the 3-2 defeat, the 24-year-old started the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Airdrie the following Friday.

He lasted just 35 minutes, however, before being replaced with a hamstring issue.

Optimistic

But it is hoped the one-time Rangers trainee will shake off the problem to be part of Murray’s plans for this week’s potentially pivotal encounter.

Murray, who has signed St Johnstone defender James Brown on loan, added: “We’re very optimistic that Zak will train all this week and then he has a chance for Friday.

“If there are no setbacks and nothing else happens then we’re looking at having 21 players on the training field.

“When you add James [Brown] in, that makes it 22. That gives us a real opportunity going into this last bit in the season.”

