Zak Rudden relishing ‘fresh’ challenge at Raith Rovers after sealing loan move from Dundee

The 23-year-old had fallen out of the first-team reckoning at Dens Park.

By Iain Collin
Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden has signed for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee. Image: Raith Rovers.

Zak Rudden admits he is relishing a ‘fresh’ challenge at Raith Rovers after sealing a loan move from Dundee.

The striker had fallen down the pecking order at Dens Park under Tony Docherty since making his last appearance for the Dark Blues against Celtic on Boxing Day.

With the arrivals of Michael Mellon on loan from partner club Burnley and former Aberdeen marksman Curtis Main, Rudden’s prospects of game-time were limited.

And being told by Docherty he could depart this month sparked a Championship-wide race for his signature.

Dundee's Zak Rudden battles with Livingston defender James Penrice.
Zak Rudden (right) was a regular starter for Dundee earlier this season. Image: SNS.

But the 23-year-old has confessed Raith’s ambition and push for promotion sealed the deal for the Stark’s Park club.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here. It took a couple of days but I’m delighted to be here now.

“I just think the way the club’s going, it’s something fresh for me as well. And the style of play the team’s playing at the moment is very good.

“I just keep up [with the Championship] through highlights and things like that, and I’ve watched quite a few of the Friday night games as well.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’ll hopefully kick off in the right way and get a few goals and help the team.

Goals

He added to Raith TV: “If you see boys you’ve played with, you speak to them and they’ll let you know the changing room is a decent changing room.

“And that’s definitely one of the things you consider.

“It’s really exciting times for the football club. The team that the club is building is a very strong team.

“It’s a loan to the end of the season and then we’ll take it from there and see what happens.

“It works all round for everybody.”

Zak Rudden knocks the ball into the net from close range for Dundee in a game against Bonnyrigg Rose.
Zak Rudden (centre) scored for Dundee against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup in July. Image: SNS.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle forward arrives at Raith with 26 top-flight games with Dundee – and on loan at St Johnstone last season – under his belt in the last year.

And since first making an impression with Falkirk on loan in 2018-19 he also has plenty of experience in the Championship.

He was last involved with Dundee as an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock on December 30.

But the former Scotland under-21 cap insists he is raring to go as he prepares for a debut against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend.

Rudden: ‘I’m ready to go for Raith’

He added: “I’ve just been ticking over at Dundee and just waiting for the chance to get down here and sign the loan deal.

“And then get ready to go for Friday.

“I’ll try and give everything for the team and I’m looking forward to meeting everybody.

“I’ll have a wee bit of fun with it.

“I think I’m a had worker, I get in behind [defences] and cause defenders problems.

“I don’t let them have much time on [the ball] and I try to sniff things out around the box.”

