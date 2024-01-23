EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers and Dunfermline lead Championship chase for Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers and Dunfermline lead Championship chase for Dundee striker Zak Rudden

The Fife rivals are prominent amongst the second tier sides keen on loaning in the surplus to requirements Dark Blues attacker.

By Iain Collin
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Zak Rudden has been told he can find a new club. Image: SNS

Zak Rudden is a man in demand after being told he can leave Dundee, with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline prominent amongst clubs chasing his signature.

The striker and club stalwart Cammy Kerr have both been informed they are surplus to requirements at Dens Park this season.

Kerr has so far been linked with loan interest from Inverness Caley Thistle after a decade at his boyhood club.

And it is understood Rudden has been swamped with options as he considers his immediate future.

Courier Sport understands Fife rivals Dunfermline and Raith are leading the chase.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake signed Rudden for Dundee in January 2022. Image: SNS.

Still under contract until 2025, Rudden’s employers are not keen for the 23-year-old to join a rival team in the Premiership.

That appears to have ruled out a potential move from Motherwell.

And Dundee United are thought to be the ONLY club in the Championship who have not shown an interest in signing Rudden on loan before the transfer deadline.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle player, who scored once in 12 appearances on loan at St Johnstone last term, is determined to take his time over a decision.

Discussions are under way with representatives of each of the second-tier teams involved as the marksman mulls over his choices.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty needs to trim his squad and Rudden has fallen down the pecking order since making his 16th appearance of the season on Boxing Day against Celtic.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty greets Zak Rudden after the striker was taken off against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The arrival of Curtis Main has strengthened the Dark Blues’ options in attack.

And the chances of Scotland under-21 internationalist Michael Mellon joining on loan appear to have been boosted by confirmation of Dundee’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Burnley.

Dundee’s 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup saw Amadou Bakayoko start up front, whilst Zach Robinson was a second-half substitute and Diego Pineda is also on the books.

That has left Rudden on the periphery of the Premiership outfit’s squad and an attractive prospect for potential Championship suitors.

More from Dundee FC

Burnley chairman Alan Pace (left) has joined forces with Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee-Burnley partnership: Who are key figures in new 'strategic alliance'?
Owen Dodgson (left) has arrived at Dundee to replace Owen Beck (left) who has returned to Liverpool. Images: SNS
Owen Dodgson determined to emulate Owen Beck Dundee success as Burnley loanee reveals 'mayhem'…
Hearts' Tynecastle Park. Image: SNS
Hearts v Dundee: Premiership clash expected to be ON despite Storm Jocelyn turmoil
Burnley chairman Alan Pace makes a phone call
Burnley chief Alan Pace addresses possibility of buying stake in Dundee and predicts Scottish…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
Dundee No2 lifts lid on Burnley partnership and gives fitness update on goalkeepers ahead…
Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee announce 'strategic alliance' with English Premier League outfit Burnley
Dundee's Euan Mutale (left) and Cameron Ferguson (right) have returned to their clubs. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
Son of ex-Dundee United hero leaves Forfar as Dundee kid Euan Mutale returns to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee decision on Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden shows Tony Docherty means…
Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay - goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under…
Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs

Conversation