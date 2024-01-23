EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers and Dunfermline lead Championship chase for Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Zak Rudden is a man in demand after being told he can leave Dundee, with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline prominent amongst clubs chasing his signature.

The striker and club stalwart Cammy Kerr have both been informed they are surplus to requirements at Dens Park this season.

Kerr has so far been linked with loan interest from Inverness Caley Thistle after a decade at his boyhood club.

And it is understood Rudden has been swamped with options as he considers his immediate future.

Courier Sport understands Fife rivals Dunfermline and Raith are leading the chase.

Still under contract until 2025, Rudden’s employers are not keen for the 23-year-old to join a rival team in the Premiership.

That appears to have ruled out a potential move from Motherwell.

And Dundee United are thought to be the ONLY club in the Championship who have not shown an interest in signing Rudden on loan before the transfer deadline.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle player, who scored once in 12 appearances on loan at St Johnstone last term, is determined to take his time over a decision.

Discussions are under way with representatives of each of the second-tier teams involved as the marksman mulls over his choices.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty needs to trim his squad and Rudden has fallen down the pecking order since making his 16th appearance of the season on Boxing Day against Celtic.

The arrival of Curtis Main has strengthened the Dark Blues’ options in attack.

And the chances of Scotland under-21 internationalist Michael Mellon joining on loan appear to have been boosted by confirmation of Dundee’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Burnley.

Dundee’s 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup saw Amadou Bakayoko start up front, whilst Zach Robinson was a second-half substitute and Diego Pineda is also on the books.

That has left Rudden on the periphery of the Premiership outfit’s squad and an attractive prospect for potential Championship suitors.