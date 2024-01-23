Bid for further scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services tossed out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid for further scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services tossed out

The Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council tabled a motion calling for a new emergency services scrutiny board to be created.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council has rejected calls for further scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services, prompted by concerns that areas of the city are under-represented.

Police and fire chiefs had previously given updates to the council’s community safety and public protection committee.

However, the board, which all 29 elected members sat on, was scrapped last year following a restructuring of the local authority’s committees.

Updates from police and fire services are now given to the council’s scrutiny committee, comprising only eight councillors.

This has led to some councillors claiming certain areas of Dundee are being left unrepresented, with calls for a new emergency services scrutiny board to be established.

Despite this, council chiefs have maintained that all councillors still have the ability to scrutinise services and meet with police and fire service chiefs to discuss issues.

Lack of scrutiny

During a city governance committee on Monday, the council’s Liberal Democrat group put forward a motion calling for a new committee to scrutinise emergency services.

Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Crichton said: “It’s self-evident that the abolition of the previous community safety and public protection committee last summer has resulted in a situation where Police Scotland and the fire and rescue services have not been under scrutiny by all 29 councillors.

Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Crichton. Image:  Jake Keith/DC Thomson

“It’s supposed to be a public scrutiny and it can’t be a public scrutiny if not all councillors can scrutinise both services – and also every ward.

“Now we are in a situation right now where a couple of wards in Dundee have zero representation.”

Only six of the eight council wards are represented on the current scrutiny board, with no councillor representing Lochee or the North East.

Kevin Keenan, chairman of the scrutiny committee, was also in favour of a new emergency services scrutiny board.

He added: “I think there was much greater scrutiny when the 29 individuals of our council all took part in asking questions”

Motion voted down

However, not all councillors agreed, with council leader John Alexander pushing for maintaining “the status quo” and the scrutiny committee as is.

Mr Alexander said: “Scrutiny takes place in many different forums in many different ways.

Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson

“There has been nothing in terms of the removal or reduction in anyone’s ability to connect with, to meet with, to discuss local specific issues.

“All 29 members have the ability to scrutinise, to provide questions, to engage.”

The motion was voted down with 10 voting in favour and 15 against.

