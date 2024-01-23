A car carrying a three-year-old was badly damaged after it was rammed from behind by a pick-up in Dundee.

No one was injured in the incident but all four occupants, including the toddler, were left badly shaken by the crash.

Police are now appealing for information following the incident on Strathmore Avenue last week.

Toddler shaken after car ‘deliberately struck from behind’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident of culpable and reckless conduct which occurred about 5pm on Friday, January 19 in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee.

“A red Hyundai i30 travelling west on Strathmore Avenue near Glenprosen Terrace was deliberately struck from behind on two occasions by a large dark pick-up style 4×4, causing the Hyundai to crash and causing extensive damage.

“Fortunately none of the occupants were injured, but all four occupants, including a 3-year-old child, were left badly shaken.”

4×4 behind Dundee crash thought to have been stolen

The spokesperson said the 4×4 is thought to have been stolen from outside the Tayside area.

At the time of the incident, it was carrying false registration plates with the number WR60XZJ.

The police spokesperson said: “Enquiry officers are currently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, but would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have driven past and have dashcam footage.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 2623 of January 19.