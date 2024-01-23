Tuesday court round-up — Bus driver busted and angry rock flinger

An Arbroath bus driver has lost his job after being caught drink-driving.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Anthony Ogilvy, 62, of Emislaw Drive, admitted providing a breath reading of almost triple the limit.

Police had been driving behind him on the A92 at Upper Dysart near Montrose on September 5 last year.

He was pulled over shortly before 10pm but gave the provided breath reading (61mics/ 22) at 1.45am after a trip to Ninewells.

A not guilty plea to driving dangerously was accepted.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It creates a significant risk for other road users and yourself of course.

“The reading was just under three times the limit. Clearly it was taken some significant time after you’d been driving.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client is now planning to begin a forklift driving course.

Ogilvy, who has one previous conviction for speeding, was banned for 15 months and fined £600, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Boozy Boxing Day

A care worker’s boozy Christmas has resulted in a driving ban after police saw her mounting pavements while more than three times the drink-drive limit. A few hours into Boxing Day, Demi-Lee Getty, 23, lost control of her car and ended up on a grass verge in Dundee.

Anger management order

A Dundee woman who threw rocks at an Invergowrie house during a row with her ex has been ordered to seek assistance with anger management.

Lacey Marr smashed a window at the Bayview Road property on August 22 last year, causing more than £500 of damage.

Her solicitor David Duncan told Perth Sheriff Court Marr had been having problems related to childcare.

“She accepts that she went about things in entirely the wrong way,” he said.

“I hope that she has learned from this lesson and this will be the end of these difficulties.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence, explaining an admonishment was out of the question, given 28-year-old Marr’s criminal history.

“My concern is that your previous offending indicates you have anger management issues and what I would like to do is find an intervention that will help you learn strategies to help you not over-react when the stresses are there.”

Care home pair cleared

A pair of Dundee care home bosses have been cleared of wilfully neglecting residents at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The families of Deborah Douglas and Angela Isles wept and applauded after they were found not guilty at the conclusion of a trial which started last year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A9 smash

Stonemason David Craig has been banned from the road after a rush hour smash on the A9 left two teenagers in hospital.

Craig, 59, ploughed into the back of a Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old construction worker, sending his pick-up into a 180 degree spin.

The Ford Ranger continued to skid down the road, smashing into a bus shelter and a wall near the Kindallachan junction on April 3 last year.

The teenage driver and his 18-year-old passenger were rushed to Ninewells but discharged later.

Craig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the Focus had its hazard lights on because of a slow-moving vehicle ahead.

“The vehicle failed to adhere to the brake lights and collided.

“As a result, the Ford Focus did a 180 degree turn, coming to rest in nearside pedestrian walkway.

“The accused’s vehicle continued to drive on a few metres after impact.

“It made contact with a bus shelter and came to rest at a stone wall.”

A device in the Focus automatically contacted emergency services.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Craig is a stonemason and has his own small business, employing about 10 people.

“On this day, he was unable to see the hazard up ahead which had required the other vehicle to slow down.

“Mr Craig did brake but not in time.”

Asked by Sheriff William Wood if Craig’s driving licence was crucial for his work, Mr Holmes said his client would “find a way”.

Craig, of Machline, East Ayrshire, was banned for 13 weeks and fined £500.

Ex-teacher jailed

A former head teacher at schools in Perthshire and Stirlingshire has been jailed for 18 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade. Gregor Dougal, 73, was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s school, near Aberfoyle and head at Ballikinrain residential school near Balfron. He was convicted in September after a six-day trial of four charges of assault and two of indecent assault against boys in his care in the 1960s and 1970s.

