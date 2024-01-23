Tuesday court round-up — Bus driver busted and angry rock flinger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Bus driver busted and angry rock flinger

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Arbroath bus driver has lost his job after being caught drink-driving.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Anthony Ogilvy, 62, of Emislaw Drive, admitted providing a breath reading of almost triple the limit.

Police had been driving behind him on the A92 at Upper Dysart near Montrose on September 5 last year.

He was pulled over shortly before 10pm but gave the provided breath reading (61mics/ 22) at 1.45am after a trip to Ninewells.

A not guilty plea to driving dangerously was accepted.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It creates a significant risk for other road users and yourself of course.

“The reading was just under three times the limit. Clearly it was taken some significant time after you’d been driving.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client is now planning to begin a forklift driving course.

Ogilvy, who has one previous conviction for speeding, was banned for 15 months and fined £600, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Boozy Boxing Day

A care worker’s boozy Christmas has resulted in a driving ban after police saw her mounting pavements while more than three times the drink-drive limit. A few hours into Boxing Day, Demi-Lee Getty, 23, lost control of her car and ended up on a grass verge in Dundee.

Demi-Lee Getty
Demi-Lee Getty was caught drink-driving. Image: Facebook.

Anger management order

A Dundee woman who threw rocks at an Invergowrie house during a row with her ex has been ordered to seek assistance with anger management.

Lacey Marr smashed a window at the Bayview Road property on August 22 last year, causing more than £500 of damage.

Her solicitor David Duncan told Perth Sheriff Court Marr had been having problems related to childcare.

“She accepts that she went about things in entirely the wrong way,” he said.

“I hope that she has learned from this lesson and this will be the end of these difficulties.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence, explaining an admonishment was out of the question, given 28-year-old Marr’s criminal history.

“My concern is that your previous offending indicates you have anger management issues and what I would like to do is find an intervention that will help you learn strategies to help you not over-react when the stresses are there.”

Care home pair cleared

A pair of Dundee care home bosses have been cleared of wilfully neglecting residents at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The families of Deborah Douglas and Angela Isles wept and applauded after they were found not guilty at the conclusion of a trial which started last year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Angela Isles and Deborah Douglas
Angela Isles and Deborah Douglas were found not guilty of all the charges.

A9 smash

Stonemason David Craig has been banned from the road after a rush hour smash on the A9 left two teenagers in hospital.

Craig, 59, ploughed into the back of a Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old construction worker, sending his pick-up into a 180 degree spin.

The Ford Ranger continued to skid down the road, smashing into a bus shelter and a wall near the Kindallachan junction on April 3 last year.

The teenage driver and his 18-year-old passenger were rushed to Ninewells but discharged later.

Craig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly.

The A9 near Kindallachan
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the Focus had its hazard lights on because of a slow-moving vehicle ahead.

“The vehicle failed to adhere to the brake lights and collided.

“As a result, the Ford Focus did a 180 degree turn, coming to rest in nearside pedestrian walkway.

“The accused’s vehicle continued to drive on a few metres after impact.

“It made contact with a bus shelter and came to rest at a stone wall.”

A device in the Focus automatically contacted emergency services.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Craig is a stonemason and has his own small business, employing about 10 people.

“On this day, he was unable to see the hazard up ahead which had required the other vehicle to slow down.

“Mr Craig did brake but not in time.”

Asked by Sheriff William Wood if Craig’s driving licence was crucial for his work, Mr Holmes said his client would “find a way”.

Craig, of Machline, East Ayrshire, was banned for 13 weeks and fined £500.

Ex-teacher jailed

A former head teacher at schools in Perthshire and Stirlingshire has been jailed for 18 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade. Gregor Dougal, 73, was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s school, near Aberfoyle and head at Ballikinrain residential school near Balfron. He was convicted in September after a six-day trial of four charges of assault and two of indecent assault against boys in his care in the 1960s and 1970s.

Gregor Dougal
Gregor Dougal has been jailed and placed on the Register. Image : Police Scotland.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angela Isles and Deborah Douglas were found not guilty of all the charges.
Dundee care home managers cleared of 'ill-treating' residents
Gregor Dougal has been jailed and placed on the Register. Image : Police Scotland.
Police say 'no time limit' on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes…
The incident happened on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee.
Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee
Demi-Lee Getty was caught drink-driving. Image: Facebook.
Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking
Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
Mabon told the trainees if they were based at Tulliallan, they would get their throats cut.
Fife pub punter made police cadet 'throat cut' threats
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage.
'Catastrophic' Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver