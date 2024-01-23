Dundee care home managers cleared of ‘ill-treating’ residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee care home managers cleared of ‘ill-treating’ residents

'Credible and reliable' Deborah Douglas and Angela Isles were found not guilty at the conclusion of a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

By Ciaran Shanks
Angela Isles and Deborah Douglas were found not guilty of all the charges.
Angela Isles and Deborah Douglas were found not guilty of all the charges.

A pair of Dundee care home bosses have been cleared of wilfully neglecting residents at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The families of Deborah Douglas and Angela Isles wept and applauded after they were found not guilty at the conclusion of a trial which started last year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors alleged several vulnerable residents had been mistreated at McGonagall House, a specialist unit at Rosebank Mews caring for people who have experienced alcohol or drug-related brain damage.

Isles, the home’s manager at the time and Douglas, the director of the company that previously operated the unit, had been accused of various charges of “ill-treating and neglecting” 13 residents between 2019 and 2021.

They both maintained their innocence throughout.

McGonagall House in Dundee
McGonagall House in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

After both had given evidence in their own defence, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “There are a number of doubts arising from the Crown evidence.

“I find you both to be credible and reliable.

“My verdict on all charges is one of not guilty.”

Distress over allegations

The court heard during the trial how Isles had been sitting by the bed of a man dying of Covid-19 when another resident walked into the room.

It was alleged Isles, 56, asked the resident: “How many more people do you want to kill in here?”.

This was after saying: “Are you not happy you’ve f****** given him Covid in the first place?”

When giving evidence, Isles said that members of staff who had reported her and Douglas to the authorities had added “arms and legs” to incidents.

A visibly emotional Isles said she had been left unable to work due to the allegations, telling defence counsel Jonathan Crowe: “I have never committed any crime in my life.

“I was taken to that police station and treated like a common criminal.

“I was sitting with my dying mother and three days after she died, I had to face two-and-a-half hours of grilling.

“I felt like I had wanted the ground to swallow me up.

“I am not working, I have anxiety, I take panic attacks, all because of this and I have done nothing wrong.”

‘Bad taste’ over allegations

Isles said she enjoyed positive relationships with many of the residents at McGonagall House and said she reacted to each resident differently due to their varying issues.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan asked Isles if accusations by staff of her shouting at residents could have been misinterpreted to which Isles responded: “I think it’s a malicious fabrication.”

McGonagall House
McGonagall House in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

In earlier evidence, staff nurse Fiona Nicholson said she had been a “whistle-blower” who had informed Dundee City Council’s social work department about alleged ill-treatment of residents by Isles and Douglas.

She said: “I thought ‘when is this going to stop?’ I felt it was not acceptable for there to be a toxic environment at the time.

“I felt I had no other option than to go to social work.”

Other non-criminal proceedings are ongoing against Isles and Douglas, both of Dundee, in relation to the allegations.

Mr Crowe said following the conclusion of evidence: “When Mrs Isles was sitting in a room of a man dying of Covid, she told another resident to get out.

“That’s been converted into a criminal allegation.

“That is a flavour that should leave a bad taste in the court’s mouth.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gregor Dougal has been jailed and placed on the Register. Image : Police Scotland.
Police say 'no time limit' on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes…
The incident happened on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee.
Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee
Demi-Lee Getty was caught drink-driving. Image: Facebook.
Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking
Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
Mabon told the trainees if they were based at Tulliallan, they would get their throats cut.
Fife pub punter made police cadet 'throat cut' threats
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage.
'Catastrophic' Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver
Alan Brown leaving Perth Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Church raider's homemade vape 'bomb' sparked Perth prison alert