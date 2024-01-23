Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box just yards from Kirkcaldy play park

Fears are growing that a child could be electrocuted from the bare wires exposed at a vandalised cable box just yards from a Kirkcaldy play park.

Residents and parents living next to the facility, which connects East March Street and Cairn Street East, say the electrical box has lain damaged for several months.

With no markings or branding on the metal box, worried locals say they don’t know which utility firm to contact.

Kirkcaldy residents worried children could be electrocuted

Julie Kenny regularly visits the play area with her young children.

She told The Courier the box has been damaged and on its side for more than six months.

“It’s been vandalised a few times in the past but always seems to be fixed until this time,” she said.

“The box has been in that state for at least as long as last summer.

“You can see the wires sticking out and cables clearly exposed.

“Children are not always aware of how dangerous something can be.

“I dread to think what might happen if a child started messing about with it.

“There’s a serious worry that they could be electrocuted, especially being right next to a children’s play park.

‘Cables clearly exposed’ from vandalised cable box

Another Cairn Street East resident said he’d warned his children not to go near the box.

“My two boys are under strict instruction not to touch it under any circumstances,” he said.

“Who knows how dangerous it could be?

“I had a look at it and there is an earthing wire attached to metal outer casing.

“That suggests to me that the box has to have some sort of electrical current running through it.

“You can also see the bare metal from exposed wiring too, but nobody seems to know who is responsible for fixing it.”

A Fife Council spokesperson said its officers inspected the damaged box and identified it to be the property of Virgin Media, and that a repair had been arranged.

Virgin Media has been contacted for comment.