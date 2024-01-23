Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box just yards from Kirkcaldy play park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box just yards from Kirkcaldy play park

Residents say wires and cables have been left exposed for months.

By Neil Henderson
The damaged cable box just yards from a children's play park in Kirkcaldy and a close up of the exposed wires.
Exposed wires just yards from a children's play park in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied

Fears are growing that a child could be electrocuted from the bare wires exposed at a vandalised cable box just yards from a Kirkcaldy play park.

Residents and parents living next to the facility, which connects East March Street and Cairn Street East, say the electrical box has lain damaged for several months.

With no markings or branding on the metal box, worried locals say they don’t know which utility firm to contact.

Fears cables and wires exposed by the vandalism could pose a danger to the public.
Fears cables and wires exposed by the vandalism could pose a danger to the public. Image: Supplied

Kirkcaldy residents worried children could be electrocuted

Julie Kenny regularly visits the play area with her young children.

She told The Courier the box has been damaged and on its side for more than six months.

“It’s been vandalised a few times in the past but always seems to be fixed until this time,” she said.

“The box has been in that state for at least as long as last summer.

“You can see the wires sticking out and cables clearly exposed.

“Children are not always aware of how dangerous something can be.

Cables from the damaged box in Kirkcaldy.
Cables from the damaged box in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied

“I dread to think what might happen if a child started messing about with it.

“There’s a serious worry that they could be electrocuted, especially being right next to a children’s play park.

‘Cables clearly exposed’ from vandalised cable box

Another Cairn Street East resident said he’d warned his children not to go near the box.

“My two boys are under strict instruction not to touch it under any circumstances,” he said.

“Who knows how dangerous it could be?

“I had a look at it and there is an earthing wire attached to metal outer casing.

“That suggests to me that the box has to have some sort of electrical current running through it.

“You can also see the bare metal from exposed wiring too, but nobody seems to know who is responsible for fixing it.”

A Fife Council spokesperson said its officers inspected the damaged box and identified it to be the property of Virgin Media, and that a repair had been arranged.

Virgin Media has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

The drains in Crail are "completely useless".
Fife village's blocked drains 'completely useless' during torrential rain
Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as trains cancelled and roads flooded
Fife butcher wins dream supercar
Fife butcher finds £20k cash in dream supercar Ford Mustang after online win
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable, Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart and St Andrews foster carer Clare Cameron try out the new Craigtoun Park chat boards
'Simple but brilliant' concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind.
Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel's renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot
The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout
Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Bill Porteous and Lynne Steen with the Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool - but it needs a…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast

Conversation