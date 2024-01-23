Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker

A few hours into Boxing Day, Demi-Lee Getty lost control of her car and ended up on a grass verge.

By Ciaran Shanks
Demi-Lee Getty was caught drink-driving. Image: Facebook.
A care worker’s boozy Christmas has resulted in a driving ban after police saw her mounting pavements while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

The 23-year-old was spotted by police as she drove erratically on roads in the Stobswell and Hilltown areas of Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how first offender Getty was seen mounting the pavement at around 3.40am by police.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused’s vehicle was travelling on Court Street North and mounted the pavement, continuing on to Dundonald Street and Arklay Street.

“The accused’s vehicle headed westwards towards Dens Road and Hillbank Road.

“The vehicle lost control, mounting the pavement and was stuck on a grass verge near Alexander Street.”

Admission to police

Police officers approached the vehicle and found Getty in the driver’s seat before detecting a smell of alcohol.

Getty, of Rosebank Court, said she had consumed her last alcoholic drink 30 minutes earlier.

Following her arrest, she said: “I’m not going to lie, I have been drinking.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, she pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (68 mics/ 22).

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said Getty had been drinking on Christmas night and into Boxing Day with friends and made the “very, very stupid” decision to drive home.

Ms Caird said: “She is very regretful and, frankly, embarrassed.

“She has never been in trouble before and has no experience of the police.

“She is a part-time care worker and thankfully this conviction will not affect her job.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Getty £400 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

