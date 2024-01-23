Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker

A care worker’s boozy Christmas has resulted in a driving ban after police saw her mounting pavements while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

A few hours into Boxing Day, Demi-Lee Getty lost control of her car and ended up on a grass verge.

The 23-year-old was spotted by police as she drove erratically on roads in the Stobswell and Hilltown areas of Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how first offender Getty was seen mounting the pavement at around 3.40am by police.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused’s vehicle was travelling on Court Street North and mounted the pavement, continuing on to Dundonald Street and Arklay Street.

“The accused’s vehicle headed westwards towards Dens Road and Hillbank Road.

“The vehicle lost control, mounting the pavement and was stuck on a grass verge near Alexander Street.”

Admission to police

Police officers approached the vehicle and found Getty in the driver’s seat before detecting a smell of alcohol.

Getty, of Rosebank Court, said she had consumed her last alcoholic drink 30 minutes earlier.

Following her arrest, she said: “I’m not going to lie, I have been drinking.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, she pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (68 mics/ 22).

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said Getty had been drinking on Christmas night and into Boxing Day with friends and made the “very, very stupid” decision to drive home.

Ms Caird said: “She is very regretful and, frankly, embarrassed.

“She has never been in trouble before and has no experience of the police.

“She is a part-time care worker and thankfully this conviction will not affect her job.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Getty £400 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

