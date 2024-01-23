Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has price cut for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has price cut for second time

The property was put on the market a year ago for £1 million.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lorraine Kelly house price cut
Lorraine Kelly's former house in Broughty Ferry. Image: Savills

Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has had its asking price cut for a second time – after failing to sell for a year.

Seven-bedroom Melfort, on Duntrune Terrace, was owned by the TV presenter between 2010 and 2018.

Kelly sold the house – which she shared with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie – and moved to the south of England to be closer to London for her work.

It was snapped up for nearly £850,000 and the current owners then put it on the market at the end of January 2023 with a £1 million price tag.

Lorraine Kelly house price dropped
Melfort is described as one of the area’s finest homes. Image: Savills

However, the house failed to sell in the first half of the year – and had its asking price dropped by £60,000 in July.

The property has now had its price cut again by £50,000, and is being marketed for offers over £890,000.

Melfort has been described as one of the finest homes in Broughty Ferry.

It was built in 1927 but has been modernised while retaining traditional features such as its beautiful wood panelling and carvings.

Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
The games room. Image: Savills
Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
The hall and staircase. Image: Savills
Lorainne Kelly house price slashed
The drawing room is a fantastic space. Image: Savills.

The kitchen has been refurbished, while wood flooring has been added to several rooms and the heating system has been updated.

New electric gates have been installed and the garden has been landscaped.

The house is spread over three floors and has an integral garage.

The ground floor has a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, and kitchen with French doors to the garden, along with a large games room.

The sitting room and dining room both have wood-burning stoves. Meanwhile, the kitchen is warmed by a large Aga.

Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
The kitchen has been renovated. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
The current owners upgraded the main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills

The back hall contains a breakfast room themed as an American diner.

On the first floor is a principal bedroom with en-suite, four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

At the attic level, there are two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

Lorraine Kelly house price slashed
Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie. Image: Shiver Productions

The gardens stretch to just under three-quarters of an acre.

A fish pond is spanned by a curved wooden bridge.

Melfort had a home report value of £1.15m when it went on the market last January.

It is being marketed for sale by Savills.

