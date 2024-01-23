Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has price cut for second time

Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has had its asking price cut for a second time – after failing to sell for a year.

Seven-bedroom Melfort, on Duntrune Terrace, was owned by the TV presenter between 2010 and 2018.

Kelly sold the house – which she shared with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie – and moved to the south of England to be closer to London for her work.

It was snapped up for nearly £850,000 and the current owners then put it on the market at the end of January 2023 with a £1 million price tag.

However, the house failed to sell in the first half of the year – and had its asking price dropped by £60,000 in July.

The property has now had its price cut again by £50,000, and is being marketed for offers over £890,000.

Melfort has been described as one of the finest homes in Broughty Ferry.

It was built in 1927 but has been modernised while retaining traditional features such as its beautiful wood panelling and carvings.

The kitchen has been refurbished, while wood flooring has been added to several rooms and the heating system has been updated.

New electric gates have been installed and the garden has been landscaped.

The house is spread over three floors and has an integral garage.

The ground floor has a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, and kitchen with French doors to the garden, along with a large games room.

The sitting room and dining room both have wood-burning stoves. Meanwhile, the kitchen is warmed by a large Aga.

The back hall contains a breakfast room themed as an American diner.

On the first floor is a principal bedroom with en-suite, four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

At the attic level, there are two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

The gardens stretch to just under three-quarters of an acre.

A fish pond is spanned by a curved wooden bridge.

Melfort had a home report value of £1.15m when it went on the market last January.

It is being marketed for sale by Savills.