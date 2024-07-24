Georgian Montrose townhouse with colourful decor ‘could be turned into B&B or holiday home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgian Montrose townhouse with colourful decor ‘could be turned into B&B or holiday home’

The characterful five-bedroom property is on the market for less than £200,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The Montrose townhouse is colourfully decorated. Image: Yopa
The Montrose townhouse is colourfully decorated. Image: Yopa

A characterful Georgian townhouse in Montrose could be turned into a holiday home or B&B after being put up for sale.

The five-bedroom property on Chapel Street, just off High Street, is spread over three storeys and is colourfully decorated throughout.

The house was put on the market in May for £200,000 but its price has now been cut to offers over £190,000.

Yopa, which is marketing the property for sale, says it would “make a great business opportunity as a bed and breakfast or holiday home”.

The entrance hallway – which features a sweeping staircase – leads through to the open-plan living room with turquoise-blue walls, two front-facing windows and a recessed alcove.

The house sits on Chapel Street. Image: Yopa
The entrance hallway. Image: Yopa
The living room. Image: Yopa
The room has eye-catching decor. Image: Yopa
The living room is spacious. Image: Yopa

Next to the lounge is a laundry room with a WC and wash-hand basin.

The kitchen is fitted with a wooden worksurface and twin sinks, along with wall shelving and two dressers, which will remain.

The dining room features a double-shelved storage cupboard and plenty of space for dining.

The utility room. Image: Yopa
A downstairs toilet. Image: Yopa
The kitchen. Image: Yopa
A wooden dresser in the kitchen. Image: Yopa
The dining room. Image: Yopa

Four of the five bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The first bedroom has an opening through to a dressing room which could be a sixth bedroom if desired.

It also benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The first bedroom. Image: Yopa
The dressing room. Image: Yopa
An en-suite off the dressing room. Image: Yopa

The second bedroom has a side-facing window with working shutters and benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The third bedroom has a front-facing bay window, giving views over Montrose’s rooftops towards Ferryden, the lighthouse and the sea.

It has a walk-in wardrobe, an access hatch into the eaves, and an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom. Image: Yopa
The third bedroom. Image: Yopa
Bedroom three’s en-suite. Image: Yopa

The fourth bedroom also overlooks the surrounding rooftops with views towards the Angus Glens, and there is a smaller fifth bedroom.

The home also has two family bathrooms.

A “secret” door offers access to the attic floor with another hatch into the eaves for storage.

The fifth bedroom. Image: Yopa
The first bathroom. Image: Yopa
The second bathroom. Image: Yopa

Yopa says prospective buyers are getting “a lot of accommodation for the price”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a French Gothic mansion in Arbroath is set to go under the hammer.

And an Auchterhouse ‘McMansion’ at the foot of the Sidlaws is on sale for £825,000.

