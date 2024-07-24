Georgian Montrose townhouse with colourful decor ‘could be turned into B&B or holiday home’

A characterful Georgian townhouse in Montrose could be turned into a holiday home or B&B after being put up for sale.

The five-bedroom property on Chapel Street, just off High Street, is spread over three storeys and is colourfully decorated throughout.

The house was put on the market in May for £200,000 but its price has now been cut to offers over £190,000.

Yopa, which is marketing the property for sale, says it would “make a great business opportunity as a bed and breakfast or holiday home”.

The entrance hallway – which features a sweeping staircase – leads through to the open-plan living room with turquoise-blue walls, two front-facing windows and a recessed alcove.

Next to the lounge is a laundry room with a WC and wash-hand basin.

The kitchen is fitted with a wooden worksurface and twin sinks, along with wall shelving and two dressers, which will remain.

The dining room features a double-shelved storage cupboard and plenty of space for dining.

Four of the five bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The first bedroom has an opening through to a dressing room which could be a sixth bedroom if desired.

It also benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom has a side-facing window with working shutters and benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The third bedroom has a front-facing bay window, giving views over Montrose’s rooftops towards Ferryden, the lighthouse and the sea.

It has a walk-in wardrobe, an access hatch into the eaves, and an en-suite shower room.

The fourth bedroom also overlooks the surrounding rooftops with views towards the Angus Glens, and there is a smaller fifth bedroom.

The home also has two family bathrooms.

A “secret” door offers access to the attic floor with another hatch into the eaves for storage.

Yopa says prospective buyers are getting “a lot of accommodation for the price”.

