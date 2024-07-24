Police probe ‘dine-and-dash’ at Arbroath restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police probe ‘dine-and-dash’ at Arbroath restaurant

The man and woman are accused of leaving the Royal Thai restaurant without settling their £100 bill.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Royal Thai restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
The Royal Thai restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating claims two people fled an Arbroath restaurant without paying their bill.

The Royal Thai restaurant on West Port claimed the man and woman dined on Tuesday evening and then dashed before they had paid – leaving the owners more than £100 down.

A post on Facebook by the restaurant said: “A warning to all local businesses.

“The people in the picture walked out tonight without paying for their meal, their bill which was in excess of £100 pounds.

“The police were called but never bothered to turn up.

‘Do not serve these people’

“Do not serve these people if they come into your establishment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Tuesday, we received a report that a man and woman left a restaurant in West Port, Arbroath without paying.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The restaurant owner declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Police confirmed in May they had identified a man and a woman who were accused of dine-and-dash incidents at restaurants in Dundee and Birkhill.