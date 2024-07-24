Police probe ‘dine-and-dash’ at Arbroath restaurant

Police are investigating claims two people fled an Arbroath restaurant without paying their bill.

The Royal Thai restaurant on West Port claimed the man and woman dined on Tuesday evening and then dashed before they had paid – leaving the owners more than £100 down.

A post on Facebook by the restaurant said: “A warning to all local businesses.

“The people in the picture walked out tonight without paying for their meal, their bill which was in excess of £100 pounds.

“The police were called but never bothered to turn up.

‘Do not serve these people’

“Do not serve these people if they come into your establishment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Tuesday, we received a report that a man and woman left a restaurant in West Port, Arbroath without paying.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The restaurant owner declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Police confirmed in May they had identified a man and a woman who were accused of dine-and-dash incidents at restaurants in Dundee and Birkhill.