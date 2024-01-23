Police say ‘no time limit’ on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes against pupils

A former leading teacher at schools in Perthshire and Stirlingshire has been jailed.

Gregor Dougal, 73, was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s school, near Aberfoyle and head at Ballikinrain residential school near Balfron.

He was convicted in September after a six-day trial of four charges of assault and two of indecent assault against boys in his care in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court to 18 months imprisonment and will also be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.

Police ‘no time limit’ message

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Gregor who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

“Cases such as this serve as a good example for those who have experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

“We will always conduct a thorough investigation, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.”

Court hears of abuse

The court previously heard how Dougal was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s, which closed in 1982 and was run by the De La Salle Brothers, a Roman Catholic order of monks.

He went on to be head of education at Ballikinrain, which was run by the Church of Scotland and closed in 2021.

The court heard “aggressive”, “impulsive” and “intimidating” Dougal targeted two boys who were at St Ninian’s between 1972 and 1977, together with four boys who were at Ballikinrain between 1985 and 2000.

Prosecutor Michael Sweeney said during the trial, “a string of damaged men came forward to provide powerful accounts of how they were attacked and treated by Mr Dougal at these schools when he was a teacher there”.

He was suspended in 2001 after allegations about his conduct were raised.

Beat and sexually assaulted children

One former pupil at the remote St Ninian’s boarding school for “unruly” boys told how he was knocked unconscious by a blow on the head from Dougal, who pursued him with a car as he tried to run away during a visit by a Cardinal.

Another pupil said Dougal – who taught English, music and PT – had grabbed his testicles with force on three different occasions, causing him to cry with “excruciating” pain.

While at Ballikinrain, he broke a child’s wrist and another victim, who described Dougal as “an animal”, told how he punched him in the face and bent his wrist until it “popped”.

A man he sexually assaulted 15 to 20 times over 18 months said: “I think he knew every pupil in there and what he could get away with and picked his targets.”

The jury found Dougal, of Otley, Yorkshire, guilty by majority of all the charges against him.

