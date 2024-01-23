Police say ‘no time limit’ on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes against pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police say ‘no time limit’ on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes against pupils

Gregor Dougal has been jailed for 18 months for crimes committed in the 1960s and 70s.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Gregor Dougal has been jailed and placed on the Register. Image : Police Scotland.
A former leading teacher at schools in Perthshire and Stirlingshire has been jailed.

Gregor Dougal, 73, was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s school, near Aberfoyle and head at Ballikinrain residential school near Balfron.

He was convicted in September after a six-day trial of four charges of assault and two of indecent assault against boys in his care in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court to 18 months imprisonment and will also be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.

Gregor Dougal
Police ‘no time limit’ message

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Gregor who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

“Cases such as this serve as a good example for those who have experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

“We will always conduct a thorough investigation, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.”

Court hears of abuse

The court previously heard how Dougal was deputy head of education at St Ninian’s, which closed in 1982 and was run by the De La Salle Brothers, a Roman Catholic order of monks.

He went on to be head of education at Ballikinrain, which was run by the Church of Scotland and closed in 2021.

The court heard “aggressive”, “impulsive” and “intimidating” Dougal targeted two boys who were at St Ninian’s between 1972 and 1977, together with four boys who were at Ballikinrain between 1985 and 2000.

Prosecutor Michael Sweeney said during the trial, “a string of damaged men came forward to provide powerful accounts of how they were attacked and treated by Mr Dougal at these schools when he was a teacher there”.

He was suspended in 2001 after allegations about his conduct were raised.

Beat and sexually assaulted children

One former pupil at the remote St Ninian’s boarding school for “unruly” boys told how he was knocked unconscious by a blow on the head from Dougal, who pursued him with a car as he tried to run away during a visit by a Cardinal.

Another pupil said Dougal – who taught English, music and PT – had grabbed his testicles with force on three different occasions, causing him to cry with “excruciating” pain.

Gartmore House, site of St Ninian’s school
While at Ballikinrain, he broke a child’s wrist and another victim, who described Dougal as “an animal”, told how he punched him in the face and bent his wrist until it “popped”.

A man he sexually assaulted 15 to 20 times over 18 months said: “I think he knew every pupil in there and what he could get away with and picked his targets.”

Gregor Dougal
The jury found Dougal, of Otley, Yorkshire, guilty by majority of all the charges against him.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on on Facebook.

