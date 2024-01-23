Burnley chief Alan Pace addresses possibility of buying stake in Dundee and predicts Scottish football investment influx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burnley chief Alan Pace addresses possibility of buying stake in Dundee and predicts Scottish football investment influx

Pace is 'all for considering' purchasing a stake in the Dens Park club.

By Reporter
Burnley chairman Alan Pace makes a phone call
On call: Burnley chairman Alan Pace. Image: Shutterstock

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has refused to rule out purchasing a stake in Dundee following the announcement of a “strategic partnership” between the clubs.

Pace, managing partner of the Clarets’ ownership group ALK Capital, admits that he will be “very interested” in any changes of the Scottish FA’s stance on dual ownership, adding “we are all for considering it”.

For the moment, rules are relatively stringent and forbid figures from holding a stake in more than one club unless given permission from the SFA board.

However, Hibernian are seeking to test that resolve and gain a green light for a potentially precedent-setting link-up with Bill Foley of Bournemouth.

And that could have a seismic knock-on effect for the Dee.

Burnley's Turf Moor home
Burnley’s Turf Moor home. Image: Shutterstock

“We are very interested to see how the rules play out and what the feeling is,” Pace told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

“We would never want to go against what the fans and community want, as well as the FA overall.

“The reality is, we thought this was the best way to build a relationship for now. We’ll see if it develops further and, if the rules change, then we are all for considering it.”

Pace has played down the role Burnley staff will play in the day-to-day running of the Dens Park outfit but insists the Premiership side will benefit from Turf Moor expertise.

He continued: “We are prepared to send people up there to help, whether that be sharing knowledge – marketing, ticketing, grounds and upkeep – rather than talking about assisting with the running of the club.”

More to come?

With Hibs and Dundee already exploring links with English multi-club operations, Pace has made an educated prediction that this is the tip of the iceberg.

Alan Pace takes in a Burnley fixtur
Alan Pace takes in a Burnley fixture. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think there is a LOT more still to come and let’s see what happens,” said Pace. “We are very aware that there are other clubs looking to Scotland as an opportunity.

“I don’t think we are alone and it (Scotland) is attractive for a number of clubs.”

Scottish footprint

Dundee already have Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson on loan from the Clarets, while boss Tony Docherty is interested in bringing striker Michael Mellon north.

Marcel Lewis also spent the first half of the season on loan with the Dark Blues.

And Pace foresees a smooth talent exchange programme in the fullness of time.

Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

“There are limits on how many loans (three) we can do at any one time but, yes, I should expect that in the future we’ll see players moving back and forth, hopefully,” he added.

“It all really depends on the needs of the clubs. If we have players who can have an impact up there and, likewise the other way, then we are all for it.”

Glory day: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany celebrates promotion to the English Premier League
Glory day: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany celebrates promotion to the English Premier League. Image: Shutterstock.

Expanding on his desire to have more of a footprint in the Scottish market, Pace continued: “We’ve made attempts over the last couple of years to sign folks from Scotland, not always to the success that we would like.

“So, the sooner we can see younger players develop and get to know them, that can only help.”

