Burnley chief Alan Pace addresses possibility of buying stake in Dundee and predicts Scottish football investment influx

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has refused to rule out purchasing a stake in Dundee following the announcement of a “strategic partnership” between the clubs.

Pace, managing partner of the Clarets’ ownership group ALK Capital, admits that he will be “very interested” in any changes of the Scottish FA’s stance on dual ownership, adding “we are all for considering it”.

For the moment, rules are relatively stringent and forbid figures from holding a stake in more than one club unless given permission from the SFA board.

However, Hibernian are seeking to test that resolve and gain a green light for a potentially precedent-setting link-up with Bill Foley of Bournemouth.

And that could have a seismic knock-on effect for the Dee.

“We are very interested to see how the rules play out and what the feeling is,” Pace told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

“We would never want to go against what the fans and community want, as well as the FA overall.

“The reality is, we thought this was the best way to build a relationship for now. We’ll see if it develops further and, if the rules change, then we are all for considering it.”

Pace has played down the role Burnley staff will play in the day-to-day running of the Dens Park outfit but insists the Premiership side will benefit from Turf Moor expertise.

He continued: “We are prepared to send people up there to help, whether that be sharing knowledge – marketing, ticketing, grounds and upkeep – rather than talking about assisting with the running of the club.”

More to come?

With Hibs and Dundee already exploring links with English multi-club operations, Pace has made an educated prediction that this is the tip of the iceberg.

“I think there is a LOT more still to come and let’s see what happens,” said Pace. “We are very aware that there are other clubs looking to Scotland as an opportunity.

“I don’t think we are alone and it (Scotland) is attractive for a number of clubs.”

Scottish footprint

Dundee already have Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson on loan from the Clarets, while boss Tony Docherty is interested in bringing striker Michael Mellon north.

Marcel Lewis also spent the first half of the season on loan with the Dark Blues.

And Pace foresees a smooth talent exchange programme in the fullness of time.

“There are limits on how many loans (three) we can do at any one time but, yes, I should expect that in the future we’ll see players moving back and forth, hopefully,” he added.

“It all really depends on the needs of the clubs. If we have players who can have an impact up there and, likewise the other way, then we are all for it.”

Expanding on his desire to have more of a footprint in the Scottish market, Pace continued: “We’ve made attempts over the last couple of years to sign folks from Scotland, not always to the success that we would like.

“So, the sooner we can see younger players develop and get to know them, that can only help.”