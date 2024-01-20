Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on ‘hate mail’ from St Johnstone fans and his relationship with Vincent Kompany

Dara Costelloe has revealed he got ‘hate mail’ from St Johnstone fans after swapping McDiarmid Park for Dens Park.

The Burnley youngster was recalled by his parent club on January 1 but swiftly arrived at Dundee the same day.

And he was set to make his debut for the Dark Blues against the side he’d just left just 24 hours later, only for the match to be postponed.

Despite preparing to face his old team-mates within days of leaving the Perth Saints, Costelloe couldn’t wait for the opportunity.

“I would have loved it, to be fair,” he said.

“I was buzzing for it but sadly the pitch wasn’t ready.

“A few of the St Johnstone fans were on at me with hate mail but that was funny – I love all that.

“All the lads were also texting me, saying ‘We will see you on the 2nd’!

“So I was looking forward to it.”

‘Owen Beck flew here’

The 21-year-old Irishman is confident about his future at Dens Park despite falling out of favour at McDiarmid Park in the latter part of his time there.

And he’s determined to put himself in a position to make an impact at Burnley next season.

“I just want to kick on and develop more as a player, hopefully get back into the first team at Burnley.

“I just want to pick up as much as I can and get more experience under my belt.

“I’ve seen other loans do really well here. Owen Beck flew when he was here and did brilliantly.

“Hopefully I can make the same impression, show everyone what I can do and really kick on.

“I played everywhere at St Johnstone but my strongest position is either as a winger or striker.

“But I am just happy to do everything I can for the team really.

“Wherever I am needed, I will give my all.”

‘Vinny’ Kompany

Costelloe played four times for Burnley in the English Championship last season as Vincent Kompany’s side romped to the title.

And the youngster has revealed he’s had chats with the former Man City superstar about his time in Scotland.

“Vinny has been very good with me and shown a lot of faith in me,” Costelloe added.

“He spoke to me before I came up to Scotland just saying to me to try to develop, get the experience and the football before coming back to Burnley.

“As a player, he was at the top level his whole career and has experienced everything.

“So I just listen to his guidance and keep learning from him.”