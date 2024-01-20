Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on ‘hate mail’ from St Johnstone fans and his relationship with Vincent Kompany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on ‘hate mail’ from St Johnstone fans and his relationship with Vincent Kompany

The Burnley youngster is hoping to kick off his loan spell with the Dark Blues at Kilmarnock today.

By George Cran
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe is hoping to make his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Dara Costelloe has revealed he got ‘hate mail’ from St Johnstone fans after swapping McDiarmid Park for Dens Park.

The Burnley youngster was recalled by his parent club on January 1 but swiftly arrived at Dundee the same day.

And he was set to make his debut for the Dark Blues against the side he’d just left just 24 hours later, only for the match to be postponed.

Despite preparing to face his old team-mates within days of leaving the Perth Saints, Costelloe couldn’t wait for the opportunity.

Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal.
Dara Costelloe celebrates scoring for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I would have loved it, to be fair,” he said.

“I was buzzing for it but sadly the pitch wasn’t ready.

“A few of the St Johnstone fans were on at me with hate mail but that was funny – I love all that.

“All the lads were also texting me, saying ‘We will see you on the 2nd’!

“So I was looking forward to it.”

‘Owen Beck flew here’

The 21-year-old Irishman is confident about his future at Dens Park despite falling out of favour at McDiarmid Park in the latter part of his time there.

And he’s determined to put himself in a position to make an impact at Burnley next season.

“I just want to kick on and develop more as a player, hopefully get back into the first team at Burnley.

“I just want to pick up as much as I can and get more experience under my belt.

Owen Beck in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Costelloe wants to emulate the loan success of Owen Beck at Dundee. Image: SNS

“I’ve seen other loans do really well here. Owen Beck flew when he was here and did brilliantly.

“Hopefully I can make the same impression, show everyone what I can do and really kick on.

“I played everywhere at St Johnstone but my strongest position is either as a winger or striker.

“But I am just happy to do everything I can for the team really.

“Wherever I am needed, I will give my all.”

‘Vinny’ Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Image: PA
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Image: PA

Costelloe played four times for Burnley in the English Championship last season as Vincent Kompany’s side romped to the title.

And the youngster has revealed he’s had chats with the former Man City superstar about his time in Scotland.

“Vinny has been very good with me and shown a lot of faith in me,” Costelloe added.

“He spoke to me before I came up to Scotland just saying to me to try to develop, get the experience and the football before coming back to Burnley.

“As a player, he was at the top level his whole career and has experienced everything.

“So I just listen to his guidance and keep learning from him.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…
Ryan Astley
Dundee closing in on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…
New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal
Curtis Main
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main

Conversation