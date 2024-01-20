Emails reveal Dundee school funding bid snubbed despite meeting criteria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emails reveal Dundee school funding bid snubbed despite meeting criteria

The government announced the Western Gateway school was not among the successful projects chosen to receive funding last year.

By Laura Devlin
Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.
Dundee’s Western Gateway school was rejected for funding by the Scottish Government due to “economic pressures”, despite it meeting the required selection criteria.

With hundreds of new homes being built on the western edge of the city, parents and campaigners have long called for a new school to be built to meet increasing capacity.

In a bid to fund the school, Dundee City Council applied to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) in October 2022.

It was expected the funding would have covered around half of the £21.8 million cost.

But in October the government announced the Western Gateway school was not among the successful projects chosen to receive funding.

No definitive reason was given at the time but email exchanges between council and government officials reveal economic pressures were blamed for the rejection.

Dundee City Council quizzed Scottish Government

The emails, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, show a Dundee City Council representative quizzed the Scottish Government on the funding snub in December.

The names on correspondences have been redacted.

The email read: “I have two questions I am hoping you can help answer.

“I believe our bid met the necessary criteria, therefore are you able to provide further information as to why it was not granted?

“[And] can you share any possible plans/thinking that might lead to investment/funding to build schools in the (near) future?”

The proposed Western Gateway/Ardler school catchments. Image: DC Thomson.

In response, the Scottish Government said the bidding process was “very competitive and heavily over-subscribed” and said budget pressures meant some projects missed out.

It was also revealed that prior government funding awarded for Dundee schools – including the new £100 million East End Community Campus – meant the Western Gateway school was not deemed a priority.

A Scottish Government official replied: “As with some others, your bid was considered to have met the selection criteria at the assessment workshop.

“However the current economic climate and fiscal position, as well as the need to ensure that the overall LEIP budget parameters are maintained, meant that a number of qualifying projects have been unable to be included.

“This was a difficult decision, and ultimately phase 3 has been shaped around those authorities who have no prior projects within LEIP phases 1 & 2.”

‘Missed opportunities’

The funding snub has angered members of the local community, who have accused the council of not acting quick enough.

Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community, said: “They should have applied for funding way back and I think they have missed the opportunity.

bill batchelor
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The price has now escalated up to £21 million. If they had submitted the bid in the first place, the school would have been built by now.

“The indecision by the council has caused this problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This third phase supported a priority project in those local authorities who had not thus far benefitted from the Learning Estate Investment Programme and, therefore, treats all councils fairly and equitably.

“Dundee City Council has previously been awarded funding through phase 2 of LEIP to support a new East End Community Campus to replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

“We will continue to work with Cosla, local authorities and Scottish Futures Trust to explore how we can deliver further improvements in the school estate, as well as ensuring provision in those areas experiencing population growth”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “We remain committed to building the Western Gateway Primary School as part of a future phase of the housing development and will continue to work with the Scottish Government to explore future funding opportunities.

“Dundee City Council only received funding from phase 2 of the Learning Estate Improvement Programme for the East End Community Campus.”

