Max Kucheriavyi leg wound was so bad St Johnstone team-mates told him not to look

The Ukrainian under-21 international needed seven stitches.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi has revealed that his St Johnstone team-mates told him not to look at the nasty gash that cut short his last appearance for the Perth side before the winter break.

The Ukrainian under-21 international’s leg wasn’t a pretty picture as the blood gushed out of a leg wound on to Livingston’s artificial pitch.

But Kucheriavyi has been stitched up, rested and is now raring to go at Airdrie this weekend, with a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in his sights.

“I’ve been training since we came back so it feels good now,” said the young playmaker.

“I don’t actually know what happened.

Max Kucheriavyi goes off injured.
Max Kucheriavyi goes off injured at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I was sure there was a foul on me but the referee gave a foul the opposite way.

“I got up, looked down and just saw a lot of blood. I didn’t see the cut.

“My team-mates got around me and told me not to look at the wound.  Fortunately, it’s good now.”

Hampden calling again

Kucheriavyi has plenty of happy Scottish Cup memories to draw upon for inspiration – being on the staff at Hampden Park when Saints completed their double and reaching last season’s semi-final while on loan at Falkirk.

“The last Scottish Cup was very good for me,” he said.

“I had a couple of good performances and we got to Hampden, which every player wants to do when they play in the cup.

“It would be great if I could get back there with Saints.

“Everything is possible in football.

“We just need to be together and believe in each other.”

Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final.
Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Kucheriavyi added: “There were a few young boys who trained with the squad all season (when Saints turned the national stadium into their second home).

“We were with the team during the final and it was good to see the boys lifting the cup.

“Everybody was so happy for them even though we didn’t play.

“There are still boys in the squad who were in that team and they know better than anyone that everything is possible.

“They can spread this motivation and belief amongst the squad the most.

“Their experience can help and the success they had can help all the boys.”

Airdrie knowledge

Saturday’s opponents, Airdrie, got the better of Kucherivayi’s Falkirk in the end-of-season play-offs.

“I didn’t start in the first game, which was the decisive one (Airdrie took a 6-2 lead into the second leg),” he recalled.

“I started the second game.

“It was still a good experience to be involved in the play-offs and will stand me in good stead for the future.

“Airdrie try to play good football and I would expect that this weekend.

“We respect every team we play against. Every game we should be focused on our performance.

“We can’t underestimate anyone.”

Kucheriavyi has played 20 times this season and finally established himself as a first team regular after three loans.

“The more I play the more I will improve,” he said.

“I am just looking forward to the second part of the season and being the best I can be.

“I want to do everything I can to help the team.”

Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle.
Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle. Image: Shutterstock.

Kucheriavyi is still just 21 but a 16-year-old, Fran Franczak, has taken the youngest player tag off him.

“Fran is with us now,” he said.

“I am still in the middle when we do boxes in training, though!”

