Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan star shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan star shines

The Ukraine under-21 international impressed at the national stadium and enhanced his growing reputation.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Falkirk suffered Scottish Cup semi-final heartache but St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi shone at Hampden Park.

Two years after the 20-year-old was in amongst the Perth celebrations after Saints completed their famous trophy double, the Ukrainian was back at the national stadium, this time to play.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn showed a lot of faith in the 20-year-old by giving him a start in the League One club’s biggest game of the season.

And Kucheriavyi certainly didn’t let him down.

Sean Welsh tackles Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Inverness landed two first half sucker punches – an early VAR penalty and a Daniel MacKay header – but the on-loan McDiarmid Park playmaker was the class act on show.

Splitting his time between the middle of the pitch and wide right, all Falkirk’s best moves went through him.

He barely wasted a pass and on the rare occasion he didn’t find a team-mate, it was when trying to make a killer, defence-splitting ball into the box.

If only Falkirk’s 10th minute open goal opportunity at 1-0 had fallen to Kucheriavyi’s left foot and not Callumn Morrison’s right.

Two headed chances

Kucherivayi isn’t renowned for his heading ability but twice he came close to scoring in the air – first directing an eight-yard effort straight at Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and then into the body of Robbie Deas.

It was a full package 45-minute performance, with the Ukraine under-21 international denying Billy McKay a likely goal at the other end when he blocked a shot from the Championship side’s talisman.

A street-wise Inverness side won this contest comfortably and deservedly in the end but Kucheriavyi enhanced his reputation.

You would imagine this will be the last time he’ll be sent out on loan, having proved himself at Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and now Falkirk.

There have been a few first team chances with Saints so far.

No doubt, plenty more are to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
EXCLUSIVE: Callum Hendry would love play-off pressure with Salford City but watching St Johnstone…
Dundee United sell out 2,700 allocation for St Johnstone showdown in 1 HOUR
Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson sets out East Fife loan goal and Perth ambitions
Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players 'get in the box and on the end…
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
SPFL explain why St Johnstone have been given a THIRD trip to Premiership relegation…
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: Saints get huge Perth clash with Dundee United first…
Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture…

Most Read

1
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]