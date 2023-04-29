Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan star shines

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk suffered Scottish Cup semi-final heartache but St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi shone at Hampden Park.

Two years after the 20-year-old was in amongst the Perth celebrations after Saints completed their famous trophy double, the Ukrainian was back at the national stadium, this time to play.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn showed a lot of faith in the 20-year-old by giving him a start in the League One club’s biggest game of the season.

And Kucheriavyi certainly didn’t let him down.

Inverness landed two first half sucker punches – an early VAR penalty and a Daniel MacKay header – but the on-loan McDiarmid Park playmaker was the class act on show.

Splitting his time between the middle of the pitch and wide right, all Falkirk’s best moves went through him.

He barely wasted a pass and on the rare occasion he didn’t find a team-mate, it was when trying to make a killer, defence-splitting ball into the box.

If only Falkirk’s 10th minute open goal opportunity at 1-0 had fallen to Kucheriavyi’s left foot and not Callumn Morrison’s right.

Two headed chances

Kucherivayi isn’t renowned for his heading ability but twice he came close to scoring in the air – first directing an eight-yard effort straight at Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and then into the body of Robbie Deas.

It was a full package 45-minute performance, with the Ukraine under-21 international denying Billy McKay a likely goal at the other end when he blocked a shot from the Championship side’s talisman.

A street-wise Inverness side won this contest comfortably and deservedly in the end but Kucheriavyi enhanced his reputation.

Kucheriavyi played for Kelty Hearts and the season before he played at Brechin City on loan. My brother said he was the most difficult player he’s played against. A year later he’s in a Scottish Cup semi-final. — Craig Rennie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Rennieict) April 29, 2023

You would imagine this will be the last time he’ll be sent out on loan, having proved himself at Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and now Falkirk.

There have been a few first team chances with Saints so far.

No doubt, plenty more are to come.