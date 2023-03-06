‘Wee man could play with slippers on’: Falkirk fans take St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi to heart after Peterhead demolition job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk fans have taken St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi to their hearts after the Ukrainian under-21 international helped inspire a stunning second half demolition of Peterhead.

Kucheriavyi has yet to start his first game in League One but, with the Bairns struggling to break down a packed opposition defence on Saturday, John McGlynn turned to his recent loan recruit for a bit of game-changing magic.

A first-time finish from 10 yards out broke the deadlock near the hour mark and then Kucheriavyi dropped an in-swinging corner on the head of Coll Donaldson for Falkirk’s second before fellow sub, Craig McGuffie, scored a stunning 11-minute hat-trick.

Supporters have been hugely impressed with the 20-year-old playmaker, who extended his contract with Saints in January, with Kucheriavyi staking his case to start Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with league leaders, Dunfermline.

1️⃣ A vital first Falkirk goal for Max Kucheriavyi! 🤔 How good was he today Bairns? pic.twitter.com/edy0H2fjYq — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) March 4, 2023

“Wee man could play with his slippers on what a football player,” Tweeted @GriffinEuan.

@albabairn wrote: “Motm. Turned up the speed of attack, scored the breakthrough goal, assist for the second and strolled thru the rest of the game”.

“What a player Max is, hopefully many more goals to come in a Falkirk shirt,” said @falkirk_evan.

And, with Dunfermline in mind, @CharlieHarris99 posted “Get him started on Tuesday”.

Paul Smith praise

Meanwhile, Falkirk assistant manager, Paul Smith, praised Kucheriavyi for the “composure” he showed in the heat of battle as stubborn Peterhead continued to keep League One’s in-form side at bay.

“We decided to make the half-time change and put Max on,” Smith told Falkirk TV.

“It was fantastic to see him score his first goal.

“He showed real composure during the game and I’m delighted he’s got his first goal for us.

“The team has been on a fantastic run (10 wins and a draw in their last 11 games) so it’s very difficult to leave anyone out. We’ve got really strong competition for places.”

Kucheriavyi won League Two with Kelty Hearts last season, after catching the eye in the Highland League at Brechin City.

Not only are Falkirk pushing for promotion, they have a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Ayr United on the horizon.