Arbroath DJ becomes first act to sign with Radio 1 presenter’s new record label

An Arbroath DJ has become the first act to sign a deal with a label launched by a Radio 1 presenter.

Jordan Wyness, 33, who goes under the alias Van Damn, has penned a deal with Utopia Worldwide – launched by Jaguar Bingham.

His new single, Can’t Grumble, was released last week.

Jordan told The Courier: “It’s honestly unreal.

“She’s been a massive supporter of my tracks for the last few years and to be the debut release really shows how much they love the track.”

Jordan has known Jaguar – who presents a dance show on the BBC radio station – for a number of years.

He said: “Jaguar was in touch prior to the first lockdown, after supporting her in SWG3 in Glasgow at their New Year celebrations in 2019/20.

“We continued to chat throughout lockdown and I sent a bunch of tracks her way. She then started playing a few on her Radio 1 show.

“She had been playing my tracks out at gigs too and last year mentioned interest in signing to her new label, and here we are.”

‘This feels like a catalyst’

Jordan has performed across the country as Van Damn for the last 17 years.

He also helps with hosting the All Good club nights in Dundee.

He said: “Throughout the years I’ve had some really class moments but this track being picked up does feel like a catalyst for my career levelling up a little.

“Having someone of that calibre backing you really does light the fire to keep creating more music and play more gigs.”

Following the release of Can’t Grumble, Jordan is looking forward to a busy year, including a support slot for Radio 1’s Sarah Story and an appearance at Otherlands at Scone Palace.

And like fellow Angus DJs Kimmic, who recently signed to the major label Polydor, Jordan is eyeing up a spot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May.

He said: “Fingers crossed I get the call-up.

“I’m also playing this year’s Dundee Dance Event alongside Young Smokie and Ethan Bell.

“I’ll also be performing with Arbroath’s Jukebox Junkies at Abandon Ship. It’s going to be decent.”