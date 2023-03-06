Arbroath DJ becomes first act to sign with Radio 1 presenter’s new record label

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath DJ becomes first act to sign with Radio 1 presenter’s new record label

By Ben MacDonald
March 6 2023, 10.52am Updated: March 6 2023, 6.07pm
Arbroath DJ Jordan Wyness, AKA Van Damn. Image: Rave Aberdeen
Arbroath DJ Jordan Wyness, AKA Van Damn. Image: Rave Aberdeen

An Arbroath DJ has become the first act to sign a deal with a label launched by a Radio 1 presenter.

Jordan Wyness, 33, who goes under the alias Van Damn, has penned a deal with Utopia Worldwide – launched by Jaguar Bingham.

His new single, Can’t Grumble, was released last week.

Jordan told The Courier: “It’s honestly unreal.

“She’s been a massive supporter of my tracks for the last few years and to be the debut release really shows how much they love the track.”

Jordan has known Jaguar – who presents a dance show on the BBC radio station – for a number of years.

Radio 1 DJ Jaguar has launched her new label Utopia Worldwide. Image: Adrian Langtry/Shutterstock

He said: “Jaguar was in touch prior to the first lockdown, after supporting her in SWG3 in Glasgow at their New Year celebrations in 2019/20.

“We continued to chat throughout lockdown and I sent a bunch of tracks her way. She then started playing a few on her Radio 1 show.

“She had been playing my tracks out at gigs too and last year mentioned interest in signing to her new label, and here we are.”

‘This feels like a catalyst’

Jordan has performed across the country as Van Damn for the last 17 years.

He also helps with hosting the All Good club nights in Dundee.

He said: “Throughout the years I’ve had some really class moments but this track being picked up does feel like a catalyst for my career levelling up a little.

“Having someone of that calibre backing you really does light the fire to keep creating more music and play more gigs.”

Following the release of Can’t Grumble, Jordan is looking forward to a busy year, including a support slot for Radio 1’s Sarah Story and an appearance at Otherlands at Scone Palace.

2023 is set to be a busy year for the 33-year-old. Image: Cultivate Aberdeen

And like fellow Angus DJs Kimmic, who recently signed to the major label Polydor, Jordan is eyeing up a spot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May.

He said: “Fingers crossed I get the call-up.

“I’m also playing this year’s Dundee Dance Event alongside Young Smokie and Ethan Bell.

“I’ll also be performing with Arbroath’s Jukebox Junkies at Abandon Ship. It’s going to be decent.”

