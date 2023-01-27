All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Details have been revealed for one of Dundee’s biggest annual music events.

About 200 DJs and artists will perform at 29 of the city’s bars and nightclubs on Sunday April 30, into the early hours of May 1, for Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

The event launched in 1998, showcasing acts who were not getting the chance to perform in local clubs, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023.

It is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

Figures from a survey carried out by organisers in 2021 showed that the event gave the local economy a boost of £1.5 million, as revellers splashed out on clothes, haircuts, beauty treatments, hotel rooms, transport and food and drink.

Over the years, DDE has also helped raise more than £20,000 for charities – including last year, when proceeds were donated to Maggie’s Centre in memory of DJ Zahid Butt.

This year’s chosen charity is Roxburghe House, which provide palliative care for people in Dundee.

Dundee Dance Event a ‘big day out for music lovers’

Organiser Mike McDonald said: “DDE seems to have cemented its place in the diaries of local party goers and is an annual pilgrimage now.

“I can’t believe an event I organised for me and few DJ pals 25 years ago has turned into such a big day out for dance music lovers, and there are so many people coming from outside the city for it as well which is brilliant.

“As well as the £1.5m boost to the local economy and the thousands of pounds the event raises for charity every year, it’s the ultimate Sunday sesh with the emphasis on just having a great day out. That, for me, is what it’s all about.”

Which venues are taking part in 2023?

The bars and clubs taking part this year are:

Abandon Ship

Afrobeats

Bird & Bear

Braes

Braes Basement

Bush Bar

Captain’s Cabin

Church

DDE Outdoor Stage

Fat Sam’s

Gallery 48

Giddy Goose

Innis & Gunn

Kilted Kangaroo

Market

McDaniels

Medina

Nether Inn

Nola

Pout

Rewind

Salty Dog

Selkie

Sportsterz

Tinsmith

Typsy Goat

Tom’s

Underground

West House

Every bar is free to get into from 2.30pm until midnight, with the closing party at Fat Sam’s an all-ticket affair.

Who is performing?

Among those set to appear is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing, who first performed at the event 10 years ago.

She has since made a name for herself in the industry, with shows at the likes of TRNSMT festival and Creamfields.

She said: “DDE is such an important day for Dundee as it brings everyone in the city together, which doesn’t usually happen here.

“As a DJ it’s great so see all the regular faces and people you haven’t seen in a while. It’s a real community.”

Former Snow Patrol keyboard player Tom Simpson, from Monifieth, will also be performing.

He said: “Dundee Dance Event is definitely a welcomed date on many electronic music lovers’ calendars.

“I’ve played at it for a few years now and there is a real buzz about the city on the day, the atmosphere in the venues is always terrific.

“It also provides a fantastic platform for DJs to play their music to an appreciative and friendly crowd in busy venues.”

It comes as Dundee is set for another big year of live music including Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.