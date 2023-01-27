All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans

By Ben MacDonald
January 27 2023, 11.37am
Dundee Dance Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Dundee Dance Event
Dundee Dance Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Dundee Dance Event

Details have been revealed for one of Dundee’s biggest annual music events.

About 200 DJs and artists will perform at 29 of the city’s bars and nightclubs on Sunday April 30, into the early hours of May 1, for Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

The event launched in 1998, showcasing acts who were not getting the chance to perform in local clubs, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023.

It is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

Revellers can enjoy dozens of performances. Image: Dundee Dance Event

Figures from a survey carried out by organisers in 2021 showed that the event gave the local economy a boost of £1.5 million, as revellers splashed out on clothes, haircuts, beauty treatments, hotel rooms, transport and food and drink.

Over the years, DDE has also helped raise more than £20,000 for charities – including last year, when proceeds were donated to Maggie’s Centre in memory of DJ Zahid Butt.

This year’s chosen charity is Roxburghe House, which provide palliative care for people in Dundee.

Dundee Dance Event a ‘big day out for music lovers’

Organiser Mike McDonald said: “DDE seems to have cemented its place in the diaries of local party goers and is an annual pilgrimage now.

“I can’t believe an event I organised for me and few DJ pals 25 years ago has turned into such a big day out for dance music lovers, and there are so many people coming from outside the city for it as well which is brilliant.

“As well as the £1.5m boost to the local economy and the thousands of pounds the event raises for charity every year, it’s the ultimate Sunday sesh with the emphasis on just having a great day out. That, for me, is what it’s all about.”

Which venues are taking part in 2023?

The bars and clubs taking part this year are:

  • Abandon Ship
  • Afrobeats
  • Bird & Bear
  • Braes
  • Braes Basement
  • Bush Bar
  • Captain’s Cabin
  • Church
  • DDE Outdoor Stage
  • Fat Sam’s
  • Gallery 48
  • Giddy Goose
  • Innis & Gunn
  • Kilted Kangaroo
  • Market
  • McDaniels
Fat Sam’s.
  • Medina
  • Nether Inn
  • Nola
  • Pout
  • Rewind
  • Salty Dog
  • Selkie
  • Sportsterz
  • Tinsmith
  • Typsy Goat
  • Tom’s
  • Underground
  • West House

Every bar is free to get into from 2.30pm until midnight, with the closing party at Fat Sam’s an all-ticket affair.

Who is performing?

Among those set to appear is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing, who first performed at the event 10 years ago.

She has since made a name for herself in the industry, with shows at the likes of TRNSMT festival and Creamfields.

She said: “DDE is such an important day for Dundee as it brings everyone in the city together, which doesn’t usually happen here.

“As a DJ it’s great so see all the regular faces and people you haven’t seen in a while. It’s a real community.”

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing will perform at the event. Image: Hannah Laing/Facebook

Former Snow Patrol keyboard player Tom Simpson, from Monifieth, will also be performing.

He said: “Dundee Dance Event is definitely a welcomed date on many electronic music lovers’ calendars.

“I’ve played at it for a few years now and there is a real buzz about the city on the day, the atmosphere in the venues is always terrific.

“It also provides a fantastic platform for DJs to play their music to an appreciative and friendly crowd in busy venues.”

It comes as Dundee is set for another big year of live music including Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2
A British Airways Airbus A380-841 taking off from Heathrow Airport. Image: PA Wire
Sustainable travel: Should Tayside and Fife holidaymakers give up flying for the sake of…
Churros and ice cream at Dundee's Rancho Pancho. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Head to Rancho Pancho in Dundee for a hearty Mexican meal
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1's Big Weekend
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer's Special Olympics dream comes…
Gareth Jackson-Hunt with the sign at the McManus Gallery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee
3
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row
3
Professor David Wilson.
TV crime expert Prof David Wilson set for Dundee event after hit show with…
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.
Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant…
vapes
Sting catches 5 shops in Dundee selling vapes to under 18s

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented