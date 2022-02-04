Cash from Dundee Dance Event to go to Maggie’s centre in memory of local DJ Zahid Butt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cash from Dundee Dance Event to go to Maggie’s centre in memory of local DJ Zahid Butt

By Alasdair Clark
February 4 2022, 2.10pm Updated: February 4 2022, 2.12pm
Dundee DJ Zahid Butt at a dance event
Zahid Butt died on New Year's Day aged 49.

Money raised at the Dundee Dance Event in May will be donated to the city’s Maggie’s cancer centre in memory of local DJ Zahid Butt.

Zahid Butt, also known as DJ Zed, died on New Year’s Day after falling ill with cancer, prompting tributes from across the city.

Now, organisers of the Dundee Dance Event (DDE) have chosen to support the city’s Maggie’s centre in memory of Zahid, who performed at the events over the years.

Donations will be in memory of Zahid

The charity, which cared for 49-year-old Zahid, will receive £1 from every ticket sold to the event’s closing night at the Aura Nightclub.

Partygoers at previous events have raised over £10,000 for good causes, including Diabetes Scotland, Tayside Children’s Hospital and Alzheimer Scotland.

Organiser Mike McDonald hopes that attendees at this year’s event will be able to raise a similar amount in Zahid’s memory.

Money from the event will be donated in Zahid’s memory

“We wanted to do this in honour of Zahid who sadly passed away last year and who was cared for by Maggie’s during the last few weeks of his life.

“Over 2,500 people are diagnosed with cancer every year and the work that Maggie’s does for adults and children living with the disease is amazing.”

Zen Butt, Zahid’s nephew, understands the vital work Maggie’s does after being diagnosed with cancer himself two years ago.

He remembers walking into Maggie’s for a chat with staff shortly after being diagnosed.

£1 from every ticket will go to the cancer centre

“Being able to talk to someone that knew what I was going through felt like a burden had been lifted off my shoulders”, he explained.

“When my uncle Zahid was in the hospital, I spoke highly of Maggie’s to him and recommended that speaking to them may help him in the same way it helped me.

“He told me they’d already visited and helped him with forms and paperwork.

“Having helped my uncle Zahid, as well as many cancer patients across Dundee, a donation to Maggie’s in his name is a gesture I’m sure he would have appreciated.”

DDE organiser Mike McDonald

Maggie’s operates a network of free drop-in centres, providing practical support for people who are diagnosed with cancer at all ages.

“They do amazing work and deserve all the support they can get,” Zen added.

Anne Bell, centre fundraising Organiser at Maggie’s Dundee, said the charity was delighted Dundee Dance Event had chosen to support its work.

“Maggie’s Dundee has supported 15,000 visits in the last year from children and adults at our Ninewells site in Dundee,” she said.

Anne explained that the charity would be unable to support cancer patients without the support of organisations like DDE.

Maggie’s ‘supports cancer patients to take back control’

She added: “We’re sure it will be a fantastic day for everyone, and the money raised through the event will ensure that we can be there for people affected by cancer.

“Maggie’s offers the best possible support to anyone affected by cancer and their families who walk through our doors and we also support people online.

“We help people take back control when cancer turns their lives upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries, all our support is free and you don’t need an appointment or referral, just come in.”

