Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is coming to Dundee for 2023 but when is it, who is performing and how do you get your hands on tickets?

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Dundee this summer, to watch some of the biggest names in music perform at Big Weekend.

Dundee was due to host the festival in May 2020 but it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Here is everything we know so far.

When is Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?

This year’s Big Weekend will be held between May 26 and 28.

Where is it?

It will be held in Camperdown Park.

The first Big Weekend event Dundee held in 2006 also took place there and it was due to host the cancelled 2020 festival.

Who’s playing?

The line-up for this year’s festival is yet to be announced but it is expected this will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Last year’s event in Coventry, the first held in person since the pandemic hosted more than 100 performers.

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Joel Corry have all made previous line-ups.

How to get tickets to Big Weekend Dundee 2023?

Tickets details are also still to be confirmed.

In previous years the majority of tickets have been reserved for people who live Dundee.

Remaining tickets are allocated to people in surrounding areas and the rest put up for general sale.

BBC began charging for tickets in 2018.

Tickets are expected to go fast as last year they sold out within an hour.

The festival, launched in 2003 in Manchester, went on to become Europe’s biggest free-ticketed music festival.

Last year, tickets for the Friday cost £15 and those for the Saturday and Sunday cost £25.