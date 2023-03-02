Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shuttle buses will help transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The buses are being arranged by Dundee City Council for the festival at Camperdown Park in May.

Services will help pick up and drop off revellers from points at Slessor Gardens in the city centre, and Dunsinane Industrial Estate close to the park’s entrance.

The buses will run for the three days of the Big Weekend, between May 26 and 28.

No details have yet been revealed about costs or timings for the buses.

However, Dundee City Council is asking for operators to bid for the contract to run the services.

More information is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The local authority has already stated there will be no parking at Camperdown Park during the festival, except for those with access requirements.

Details emerge about timings of Big Weekend

It comes as tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the city for Big Weekend.

Meanwhile, some details are emerging about the timings of the event.

Festival Republic, which is organising the festival on behalf of the BBC, has applied for a public entertainment licence running from 3pm on the Friday.

The licence would run until 11.30pm that day, and between 9.15am and 10.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Exact stage times for the artists are still to be released.

Headliners for the Big Weekend already announced include The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi.

The likes of Niall Horan and Anne-Marie are also performing.

The rest of the line-up is yet to be confirmed, with more announcements expected throughout March and April.

Details on how to get tickets – the highest proportion of which will go to local fans – have yet to be confirmed.