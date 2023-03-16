Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed

By Emma Duncan
March 16 2023, 10.37am Updated: March 16 2023, 3.34pm
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA

Sale dates and prices have been revealed for the release of Big Weekend 2023 tickets in Dundee.

Radio 1’s flagship festival will be held at Camperdown Park from May 26-28.

It has now been revealed tickets for Saturday and Sunday will go on sale on Friday March 24 at 8.30am.

Tickets for Friday will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Line-ups for each of the three days have yet to be revealed but big-name acts including Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan have been confirmed alongside DJ Joel Corry.

Saturday’s line up will be revealed from 8am on Monday and Sunday’s line up from 8am on Wednesday March 22.

Big Weekend Dundee ticket sale prices

For Friday’s event, which is restricted to those over the age of 18, tickets cost £20.50 each, which includes the £2.50 booking fee per ticket.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s event will cost £33.50 each, which includes the £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

There is no age limit for Saturday or Sunday but anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Those under the age of two will be able to enter for free.

Tickets for last year’s event in Coventry sold out within an hour and are also expected to go fast this year.

How can I get tickets?

People living in DD1 to DD11 postcode areas will be allocated 50% of tickets.

40% will be reserved for those living in the rest of Scotland and the remaining 10% will be for general release.

People will need to enter their postcode when purchasing their tickets.

There is also a purchase limit of two tickets per person.

Full details on how to buy tickets are on the BBC website.

Matthew Healy will perform with his band The 1975. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Over the whole weekend a total of 85,000 tickets are available, 15,000 for Friday and 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Opening times have also been announced, gates on Friday open at 3pm and 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

For everything we know so far, see our Big Weekend guide.

Tags

Conversation

