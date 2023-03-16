Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sale dates and prices have been revealed for the release of Big Weekend 2023 tickets in Dundee.

Radio 1’s flagship festival will be held at Camperdown Park from May 26-28.

It has now been revealed tickets for Saturday and Sunday will go on sale on Friday March 24 at 8.30am.

Tickets for Friday will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Line-ups for each of the three days have yet to be revealed but big-name acts including Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan have been confirmed alongside DJ Joel Corry.

Saturday’s line up will be revealed from 8am on Monday and Sunday’s line up from 8am on Wednesday March 22.

Big Weekend Dundee ticket sale prices

For Friday’s event, which is restricted to those over the age of 18, tickets cost £20.50 each, which includes the £2.50 booking fee per ticket.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s event will cost £33.50 each, which includes the £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

There is no age limit for Saturday or Sunday but anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Those under the age of two will be able to enter for free.

Tickets for last year’s event in Coventry sold out within an hour and are also expected to go fast this year.

How can I get tickets?

People living in DD1 to DD11 postcode areas will be allocated 50% of tickets.

40% will be reserved for those living in the rest of Scotland and the remaining 10% will be for general release.

People will need to enter their postcode when purchasing their tickets.

There is also a purchase limit of two tickets per person.

Full details on how to buy tickets are on the BBC website.

Over the whole weekend a total of 85,000 tickets are available, 15,000 for Friday and 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Opening times have also been announced, gates on Friday open at 3pm and 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

For everything we know so far, see our Big Weekend guide.