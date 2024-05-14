Dundee out-of-school club shuts after more than 20 years

A Dundee out-of-school club has shut after more than 20 years.

Lochee Out of School Club, which could cater for more than 50 children at one time, has closed with immediate effect.

The Care Inspectorate says it has been informed of the closure and that the council is working to find youngsters alternative places to go.

It comes just months after the club – which was registered in 2002 and was based at St Mary’s Primary School – failed to meet a series of requirements for improvement following an inspection.

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed and it is unclear whether the move is linked to the outcome of the inspection.

In October, Care Inspectorate officials said the club had failed to make drastic improvements with the lack of a permanent manager contributing to the problems.

The club said it was “urgently” recruiting for a new manager.

‘Difficult time for families’ after Lochee Out of School Club closes

Addressing the closure, a spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We were informed that the service is closing with immediate effect and a communication has been issued to parents.

“We recognise this is a difficult time for families who rely on this childcare.

“We understand that the local authority is supporting the service to identify alternative care for the children.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.”

Lochee Out of School Club has been contacted for comment.

Last month, another Dundee out-of-school service, Jojo’s Nursery, closed suddenly after eight years.