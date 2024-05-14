Dundee out-of-school club shuts after more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee out-of-school club shuts after more than 20 years

Lochee Out of School Club could cater for more than 50 children at one time.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee out of school club at St Mary's Primary
St Mary's Primary School in Lochee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee out-of-school club has shut after more than 20 years.

Lochee Out of School Club, which could cater for more than 50 children at one time, has closed with immediate effect.

The Care Inspectorate says it has been informed of the closure and that the council is working to find youngsters alternative places to go.

It comes just months after the club – which was registered in 2002 and was based at St Mary’s Primary School – failed to meet a series of requirements for improvement following an inspection.

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed and it is unclear whether the move is linked to the outcome of the inspection.

In October, Care Inspectorate officials said the club had failed to make drastic improvements with the lack of a permanent manager contributing to the problems.

The club said it was “urgently” recruiting for a new manager.

‘Difficult time for families’ after Lochee Out of School Club closes

Addressing the closure, a spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We were informed that the service is closing with immediate effect and a communication has been issued to parents.

“We recognise this is a difficult time for families who rely on this childcare.

“We understand that the local authority is supporting the service to identify alternative care for the children.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.”

Lochee Out of School Club has been contacted for comment.

Last month, another Dundee out-of-school service, Jojo’s Nursery, closed suddenly after eight years.

  • Are you affected by the closure? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

