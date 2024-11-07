Two more Dundee schools hit with sickness outbreaks as council seeks NHS advice

Dundee City Council is seeking advice from NHS Tayside after reports of children becoming unwell at two more schools.

Reports have emerged that youngsters from Ballumbie and Rowantree primary schools are dealing with a sickness bug.

A spokesman for the council said it was continuing to “monitor the situation” after pupils and staff took unwell at the schools.

It comes after dozens of children at Blackness Primary started taking unwell last week.

NHS Tayside issued a letter to parents advising it was aware a “number of children” were experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis at the West End school.

The council spokesman said: “Two further schools are issuing guidance to families following reported sickness among pupils and staff.

“Advice has been sought from NHS Tayside.

“The council and schools will continue to monitor the situation.”