Huge hole opens up inches from footpath at beach in East Neuk of Fife

The Fife Costal Path has been diverted after the seawall collapsed.

By Andrew Robson
The damage at Ardross Beach on the Fife Coastal Path
The damage at Ardross Beach. Image: Supplied

A huge hole has opened up just inches from a Fife beach footpath.

The seawall has collapsed at Ardross Beach near St Monans, sparking safety concerns for footpath users.

The affected trail was previously part of the Fife Coastal Path.

However, the route was diverted after significant erosion between St Monans and Elie.

Signs are in place directing walkers to the official route along the A917.

Fife Coastal Path diverted due to coastal erosion

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said changes to the route are being made with “increasing frequency”.

He said: “This section of the Fife coastline is particularly affected by coastal erosion, which has been made worse by storm events.

“Last year Fife Coast and Countryside Trust put a temporary diversion in place and advised walkers to avoid this two-mile section of path between Elie and St Monans, due to coastal erosion.

Damage to the footpath near Lady's Tower. Image
Damage to the footpath near Lady’s Tower. Image: Supplied

“Then in July we closed this section of the Fife Coastal Path and rerouted the path along the A917 between Elie and St Monans.

“We have put signs in place at both ends of the closure to point path users to the new route.”

‘Futile’ to hold back the sea along battered Fife coastline

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust maintains the footpath that runs from Kincardine to Newburgh.

Robbie added: “The reality is that the coast is a dynamic environment.

“Unfortunately, changes to the route are required with increasing frequency.

The new route of the Fife Coastal Path.
The new route of the Fife Coastal Path. Image: FCCT

“The Fife Coastal Path is made possible thanks to the close collaboration with many landowners and managers up and down Fife.

“In this location, the recommendation is that any further attempts to hold back the sea would be futile.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders and the local community to identify the best possible permanent route for future users of this section of our wonderful coastal path.”

Conversation