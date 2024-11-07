‘Dozens’ of kids fall sick with bug at Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dozens’ of kids fall sick with bug at Dundee school

NHS Tayside has sent out letters to parents at Blackness Primary.

By James Simpson & Cheryl Peebles
Blackness Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.

Dozens of pupils are understood to have fallen ill with a sickness bug at a Dundee primary school.

Children attending Blackness Primary reportedly started taking unwell at the end of last week.

Letters were sent from NHS Tayside to parents on Tuesday advising of the outbreak of gastroenteritis and issuing advice.

Some parents are keeping their children off in an attempt to prevent them from catching the bug.

One parent, who did not want to be named, told The Courier she believed up to 150 children may be off – though the council has not confirmed those numbers.

She said: “I can’t send my daughter to school because I’m so worried she will get ill, so there’s a massive juggle with work and looking after her at home.

“There was zero communication from the school until yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) when an email came out after the school closed.

“The sickness had been going on well before that.

‘Infection control clean’ plans after sickness outbreak at Blackness Primary

“Apparently there were cleaners in last night.

“My hope is they will do a deep clean of the whole school.

“I know of at least three other parents doing the same (keeping kids off) and there are probably many more.”

The NHS letter said it was aware of “a number of children” at Blackness Primary experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis.

It said any child who has fallen ill should not attend school until they have been free from symptoms for 48 hours.

A post from the Friends of Blackness parent group on Facebook said: “We’re grateful for how the school staff have managed to keep things running for the children able to attend school, as well as managing all the associated additional admin (with decreased staff).

Dozens of children are reportedly off from the school. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

“We hope that all your little ones are on the mend.

“Understandably, in situations like this, rumours and speculation can circulate.

“Please try to be patient and gracious at this stage as the head and staff manage the ongoing running of the school – we’re confident that they are doing everything they are supposed to be doing.”

It added that there were plans for a “targeted infection control clean” at the school.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A primary school has issued guidance to families following reported sickness among pupils and staff.

“The council and the school will continue to monitor the situation.”

