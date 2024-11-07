‘Dozens’ of kids fall sick with bug at Dundee school

Dozens of pupils are understood to have fallen ill with a sickness bug at a Dundee primary school.

Children attending Blackness Primary reportedly started taking unwell at the end of last week.

Letters were sent from NHS Tayside to parents on Tuesday advising of the outbreak of gastroenteritis and issuing advice.

Some parents are keeping their children off in an attempt to prevent them from catching the bug.

One parent, who did not want to be named, told The Courier she believed up to 150 children may be off – though the council has not confirmed those numbers.

She said: “I can’t send my daughter to school because I’m so worried she will get ill, so there’s a massive juggle with work and looking after her at home.

“There was zero communication from the school until yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) when an email came out after the school closed.

“The sickness had been going on well before that.

‘Infection control clean’ plans after sickness outbreak at Blackness Primary

“Apparently there were cleaners in last night.

“My hope is they will do a deep clean of the whole school.

“I know of at least three other parents doing the same (keeping kids off) and there are probably many more.”

The NHS letter said it was aware of “a number of children” at Blackness Primary experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis.

It said any child who has fallen ill should not attend school until they have been free from symptoms for 48 hours.

A post from the Friends of Blackness parent group on Facebook said: “We’re grateful for how the school staff have managed to keep things running for the children able to attend school, as well as managing all the associated additional admin (with decreased staff).

“We hope that all your little ones are on the mend.

“Understandably, in situations like this, rumours and speculation can circulate.

“Please try to be patient and gracious at this stage as the head and staff manage the ongoing running of the school – we’re confident that they are doing everything they are supposed to be doing.”

It added that there were plans for a “targeted infection control clean” at the school.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A primary school has issued guidance to families following reported sickness among pupils and staff.

“The council and the school will continue to monitor the situation.”