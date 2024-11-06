Major emergency turnout at incident near Montrose docks

Emergency services have been called to an incident in the Montrose docks area.

Police and firefighters are at the scene on Ferry Road.

The alarm was raised at around 10am on Wednesday.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed but it is understood several roads in the docks area have been closed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10am to attend an incident at Ferry Road in Montrose.

Firefighters carry out ‘investigation’ in Montrose docks area

“We sent three appliances from Montrose, Brechin and Balmossie in Dundee.

“They are currently carrying out an investigation.

“We cannot provide any further details at this point as the investigation is ongoing.”

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards the area.

“There were three fire engines and several police vehicles.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

