Perthshire’s Rory Stewart addresses US election prediction humiliation and £100k bet boast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Perthshire’s Rory Stewart addresses US election prediction humiliation and £100k bet boast

The former Tory MP, whose family come from Crieff, wanted to bet big money on a Kamala Harris victory.

By Justin Bowie
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart, who has strong links to Perthshire. Image: PA.
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart, who has strong links to Perthshire. Image: PA.

Perthshire’s Rory Stewart has admitted he was “completely wrong” after boldly claiming Kamala Harris would easily defeat Donald Trump.

The ex-Tory MP was so confident the Republicans would be defeated he would have bet £100,000 on the result if betting sites permitted it.

The political confident even told punters to lump money on a Democrat victory, saying it would be the “rational thing” to do.

Mr Stewart insisted polls predicting Ms Harris might lose were wrong, claimed Mr Trump had “lost ground” since his first victory, and said Joe Biden’s administration had performed well.

Instead he was left humiliated as the former Republican President staged a remarkable comeback four years after he was booted out of office.

Donald Trump will be the next President. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Stewart, whose family have a home in Crieff, is now best known for hosting The Rest Is Politics podcast with Alastair Campbell.

Reacting afterwards, he said the result was a “devastating body blow”.

And he admitted his certainty the Democrats would win were mostly rooted in an optimistic belief Americans would reject Mr Trump.

“I think I was wrong because I’m an optimist,” he said.

“You can align yourself with the worst instincts of humanity, or you can hope.

“My bet on Kamala Harris was a bet on the American people.”

Mr Stewart had family who lived in Kirriemuir and was born in Hong Kong while his dad Brian, a British colonial official, worked there.

He briefly served in the Black Watch and was also a tutor to Prince William and Prince Harry while studying at Oxford University.

The ex-MP, who left Westminster in 2019, is not the only politically-minded Tayside figure who will be highly disappointed with what happened.

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox tore into Mr Trump last night hours before the result was called, branding him a “monster”.

More from Politics

To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Donald Trump cuts ribbon to break ground on new Aberdeen golf course Picture shows; Donald Trump. Aberdeen. Supplied by Trump International Scotland Date; Unknown Trump International, Scotland, Monday 01st May 2022 Pictured is Donald J Trump 45th US President visiting Trump International, Scotland on vacation with son Eric Trump and guests. Picture by Trump International, Scotland
Trump, fireworks, Covid : The Courier politics digest
Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night,
Dundee actor Brian Cox launches 'monster' TV rant against Donald Trump
22
Russell Findlay MSP.
New Scottish Conservative leader backs The Courier campaign for parole reform
2
Anne Kane is hoping to replace husband Chris, now an MP, as a councillor. Image: DC Thomson.
New Stirling Labour MP's wife aims to replace him in council by-election
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row
2
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, right, and party chairman Richard Tice, left. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference
9
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch speaks during her press conference at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry, following the announcement that he will pledge to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships with plans to fully fund training for young people and cut red tape for small businesses. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SMEs. Photo credit should read: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest
NHS Fife had hoped to overhaul its mental health services but was told no money was available. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife told 'no point' asking for cash to overhaul mental health services
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
16
Ryanair boss Michael OLeary.
Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest

Conversation