Rory Stewart: The Tayside origins of the man who could have been prime minister – and what he’s up to now

Former MP Rory Stewart has walked across the Middle East, been a contender for London Mayor and is being touted as the prime minister Britain could have had instead of Boris Johnson.
By Justin Bowie
June 15 2022, 11.44am Updated: June 15 2022, 1.34pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rory Stewart.

His life story, including a brief stint with the Black Watch, was colourful enough to attract Brad Pitt’s interest for a movie.

But his origins are in Perthshire and Angus where his eventful life in politics and diplomacy began.

Now a vocal critic of the party he hoped to lead, the softly spoken former MP is finding a whole new audience with his podcast alongside former Labour spin chief Alastair Campbell.

Rory Stewart’s Scottish heritage

Mr Stewart has extensive ties north of the border, including his father Brian who grew up in Angus.

Brian would go on to become a senior MI6 officer after being educated at top private school Glenalmond College.

He would later retire to his longtime family home in the outskirts of Crieff, in Perthshire.

Rory Stewart’s dad was educated at Perthshire’s Glenalmond College.

Ex-MP Mr Stewart was born in Hong Kong, and spent some of his childhood in London and Malaysia.

He later got married in Crieff and had a brief stint with the Black Watch Scottish military regiment.

Life before Westminster

While studying at Oxford, Mr Stewart also worked as a private tutor for both Prince William and Prince Harry.

Later he became a UK diplomat, but went on leave to travel extensively across Asia.

Over a period of just under two years he travelled through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India among other places.

He then wrote a bestselling book on his journeys abroad, with his tales impressing Brad Pitt who bought the film rights.

Brad Pitt got the film rights for Rory Stewart’s story.

Hollywood superstar Orlando Bloom was even touted to play Mr Stewart at one point.

Bid to become PM

Rory Stewart became an MP for Penrith and the Border in 2010 before going on to hold a string of junior ministerial roles under David Cameron and Theresa May.

A supporter of the EU, he opposed Brexit and wanted the UK to reach a sensible deal for leaving with Brussels.

After Ms May stepped down as prime minister, Mr Stewart threw his hat in the ring as one of the moderate candidates in contention.

Rory Stewart has called on Boris Johnson to resign.

Despite a better performance than expected, he was eventually eliminated from the leadership race as Boris Johnson secured the top job.

Months later Mr Stewart was suspended from his party after rebelling against the government to try and stop a no-deal Brexit.

Rory Stewart MP arriving at Downing Street in Theresa May’s time in charge.

Even though he’d hoped to lead Britain just months earlier, Mr Stewart announced he would stand down as an MP at the 2019 election.

What’s Rory Stewart doing now?

Now he’s left Westminster the former MP has not held back when given the chance to criticise the current government.

Mr Stewart has repeatedly claimed the prime minister must quit and has accused him of misleading parliament over the partygate scandal.

He rallied against his former colleague again during a recent appearance on the BBC’s Question Time.

He has also slated Tory plans to send asylum seekers who arrive in Britain to Rwanda for processing.

Rory Stewart launched a podcast with Alastair Campbell.

Mr Stewart launched his new podcast, called The Rest Is Politics, alongside Alastair Campbell earlier this year in March.

He considered running to be London’s mayor in 2020, but later pulled out after the election was postponed due to Covid.

