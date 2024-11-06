Carnoustie ‘supergran’ Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie ‘supergran’ Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th birthday

Mairi Morrison smashed a £650 fundraising target within weeks and has now raised more than £1,650 for bereavement support charity Cruse Scotland.

By Graham Brown
Mairi Morrison conquers a misty Munro on the way to completing her 65th birthday challenge. Image: Supplied
Angus ‘supergran’ Mairi Morrison has hit her target of walking, cycling and running 650 miles in the lead-up to her 65th birthday – with a couple of weeks to spare.

Along the way Mairi bagged 17 Munros and joined another big birthday bash for one of Scotland’s iconic structures.

And she has breezed past a pound-a-mile £650 target to raise more than £1,600 for bereavement support charity Cruse Scotland.

So it means the Carnoustie grandmother can put her feet up and enjoy her big day on November 18.

Mairi Morrison from Carnoustie 650-mile challenge for Cruse Scotland.
Mairi wanted to do something different to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Instead of receiving gifts, she decided to use the occasion to raise funds for Cruse Scotland.

The charity provides free bereavement support to children, young people and adults struggling to cope with grief.

Forth Road Bridge run

Mairi ran the final three miles of her 650-mile challenge at the Supernova Forth Road Bridge night-time race last weekend.

5,000 runners took part in the special event to celebrate the iconic landmark’s 60th anniversary.

Carnoustie gran Mairi Morrison Forth Bridge run.
Mairi said the entire challenge has been a “great motivator” in the run up to her 65th birthday.

“I am so delighted to have achieved the 650 miles a few weeks earlier than planned,” she said.

“My challenge has taken me to many parts of Scotland; from my home in Carnoustie to Kirkwall, St Andrews to Skye and Dundee to Dalwhinnie.”

The challenge saw Mairi walk 231 miles, cycle 237 miles, run 15 miles and hillwalk 189 miles.

One of her proudest achievements is bagging 17 new Munros since June.

“Climbing six of the Skye Cuillin mountains was tough,” she added.

“Roped up for steep scrambles along the ridge with its vertiginous drops really tested my resolve.”

Family fun at Dundee Kiltwalk

But there were also some opportunities for family fun in the mix too.

Mairi was joined by her daughter, Nicola, and grandson, Maxwell at Dundee Kiltwalk’s Wee Wander in August.

She said it created special memories as they ticked off the miles together.

Thanks to the generosity of friends and family, Mairi smashed her initial fundraising target within weeks.

Carnoustie fundraiser Mairi Morrison covered 650 miles for her 65th birthday.
Mairi added: “My original target was £650.

“It feels amazing to have raised over £1,650, which will be used by Cruse Scotland to train a new specialist in providing vital support to bereaved children and young people.

“It costs around £1,200 to do that and each additional £50 covers the costs of a one-to-one counselling session for a child shattered by the death of a loved one.”

Cruse Scotland is a nationwide charity that offers free bereavement services, no matter how recent or long ago the death occurred, or the relationship to the deceased.

Support is available via www.crusescotland.org.uk
Or you can call their free bereavement helpline on 0808 802 6161 (Monday-Friday 9am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm).

Conversation