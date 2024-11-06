Dundee James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes The best photos as production for California Schemin' returns to the Hilltown multis. James McAvoy stops for a selfie with a fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald November 6 2024, 1:55pm November 6 2024, 1:55pm Share James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5119495/james-mcavoy-dundee-hilltown-film-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment James McAvoy has returned to Dundee’s Hilltown to capture shots for his new film. On the third day of filming for California Schemin’, the Atonement star was seen taking selfies with fans between takes. Filming for California Schemin’, about rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, has been taking place across Dundee this week. The production positioned itself at the Hilltown multis on Monday, where lead actors Samuel Bottomley and Seamus Mclean Ross were spotted shouting out of a window. Filming then took place between Tannadice Park and Dens Park on Tuesday. Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the Hilltown to capture moments from Wednesday’s filming. Filming returned to the Hilltown multis on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson McAvoy talks through a scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The lead actors film a scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson An actress runs for the cameras. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The film crew prepare for the next scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Lead actors Samuel Bottomley and Seamus Mclean Ross embrace. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson James McAvoy discusses the next scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The multis look to be an integral part of the film. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Planning the next move. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Another scene looks set to take place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Samuel Bottomley, who plays Billy ‘Silibil’ Boyd in the film. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson McAvoy is shown a clip. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Studying the monitor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The actors wait to film the next take. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The film is McAvoy’s debut as director. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Filming takes place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Advising the actors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Seamus Mclean Ross plays Gavin ‘Brains’ Bain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The budding rappers eye international success. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Another shot about to take place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The crew have taken over the Hilltown. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Happy with the shot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
