James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes

James McAvoy has returned to Dundee’s Hilltown to capture shots for his new film.

On the third day of filming for California Schemin’, the Atonement star was seen taking selfies with fans between takes.

Filming for California Schemin’, about rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, has been taking place across Dundee this week.

The production positioned itself at the Hilltown multis on Monday, where lead actors Samuel Bottomley and Seamus Mclean Ross were spotted shouting out of a window.

Filming then took place between Tannadice Park and Dens Park on Tuesday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the Hilltown to capture moments from Wednesday’s filming.