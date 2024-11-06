James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

James McAvoy poses for selfies as he returns to Hilltown for Dundee film scenes

The best photos as production for California Schemin' returns to the Hilltown multis.

James McAvoy returned to the Hilltown to shoot his film
James McAvoy stops for a selfie with a fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

James McAvoy has returned to Dundee’s Hilltown to capture shots for his new film.

On the third day of filming for California Schemin’, the Atonement star was seen taking selfies with fans between takes.

Filming for California Schemin’, about rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, has been taking place across Dundee this week.

The production positioned itself at the Hilltown multis on Monday, where lead actors Samuel Bottomley and Seamus Mclean Ross were spotted shouting out of a window.

Filming then took place between Tannadice Park and Dens Park on Tuesday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the Hilltown to capture moments from Wednesday’s filming.

Filming returned to the Hilltown multis on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
McAvoy talks through a scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The lead actors film a scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An actress runs for the cameras. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The film crew prepare for the next scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lead actors Samuel Bottomley and Seamus Mclean Ross embrace. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
James McAvoy discusses the next scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The multis look to be an integral part of the film. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Planning the next move. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another scene looks set to take place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Samuel Bottomley, who plays Billy ‘Silibil’ Boyd in the film. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
McAvoy is shown a clip. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Studying the monitor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The actors wait to film the next take. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The film is McAvoy’s debut as director. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Filming takes place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Advising the actors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seamus Mclean Ross plays Gavin ‘Brains’ Bain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The budding rappers eye international success. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another shot about to take place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The crew have taken over the Hilltown. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy with the shot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

