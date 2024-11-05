EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy’s Dundee film shoot

Tannadice has provided the backdrop for the second day of filming of a James McAvoy movie being shot in Dundee.

Scenes are being shot for California Schemin’ at various locations in the city.

The movie will tell the true story of two Dundee students who duped the music industry by pretending to be American to get a record deal.

Filming took place in the Hilltown on Monday before production moved to the streets outside Tannadice – home of Dundee United – on Tuesday.

James McAvoy dons tangerine hat for filming outside Tannadice

McAvoy, who is directing the film, appropriately wore a tangerine hat for filming near the stadium.

During filming for one scene, actor Seamus McLean Ross – who will play Gavin Bain in the film – was seen being chased by several boys in school uniform.

More filming is expected to take place in the city on Wednesday.

The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was there as day two of filming took place.