EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy’s Dundee film shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy’s Dundee film shoot

The second day of filming for California Schemin' saw scenes being shot near the football stadiums.

James McAvoy near Tannadice for the filming of California Schemin'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
James McAvoy near Tannadice for the filming of California Schemin'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Tannadice has provided the backdrop for the second day of filming of a James McAvoy movie being shot in Dundee.

Scenes are being shot for California Schemin’ at various locations in the city.

The movie will tell the true story of two Dundee students who duped the music industry by pretending to be American to get a record deal.

Filming took place in the Hilltown on Monday before production moved to the streets outside Tannadice – home of Dundee United – on Tuesday.

James McAvoy dons tangerine hat for filming outside Tannadice

McAvoy, who is directing the film, appropriately wore a tangerine hat for filming near the stadium.

During filming for one scene, actor Seamus McLean Ross – who will play Gavin Bain in the film – was seen being chased by several boys in school uniform.

More filming is expected to take place in the city on Wednesday.

The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was there as day two of filming took place.

Filming took place outside Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Seamus McLean Ross, who plays Gavin ‘Brains’ Bain in the film, was seen being chased during a take. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ross carried a skateboard during one scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McAvoy and Ross in discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The filming rig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The actor makes a run for it. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Speak No Evil star McAvoy on set after directing a scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Planning for the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
This is McAvoy’s first time behind the camera. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Filming crews set up just outside Tannadice Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McAvoy heads down Hindmarsh Avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The production team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crew members wait for the next take. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McAvoy watches the take on a monitor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Filming started on Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Actor Ross during a break in filming. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McAvoy sharing his vision for another scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
X-Men star McAvoy chats to colleagues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Tragic baby's father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack
Norrie Bland outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Pensioner wins Dundee LEZ appeal after Wellgate signs complaint
Noel and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, in an empty stadium.
Oasis stage show coming to Dundee next year
Susan Carr on Abertay Street in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry woman gets traffic lights moved after 'nightmare' rows with drivers
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Dundee care home taken over after closure threat
Craig Brett.
Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years
The procession in 2023.
Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew's Day celebrations
The Yard in Dundee.
Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion
The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events
A clamped car in Dundee.
More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax

Conversation