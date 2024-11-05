Dundee EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy’s Dundee film shoot The second day of filming for California Schemin' saw scenes being shot near the football stadiums. James McAvoy near Tannadice for the filming of California Schemin'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald November 5 2024, 1:45pm November 5 2024, 1:45pm Share EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy’s Dundee film shoot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5118609/james-mcavoy-tannadice-film/ Copy Link 0 comment Tannadice has provided the backdrop for the second day of filming of a James McAvoy movie being shot in Dundee. Scenes are being shot for California Schemin’ at various locations in the city. The movie will tell the true story of two Dundee students who duped the music industry by pretending to be American to get a record deal. Filming took place in the Hilltown on Monday before production moved to the streets outside Tannadice – home of Dundee United – on Tuesday. James McAvoy dons tangerine hat for filming outside Tannadice McAvoy, who is directing the film, appropriately wore a tangerine hat for filming near the stadium. During filming for one scene, actor Seamus McLean Ross – who will play Gavin Bain in the film – was seen being chased by several boys in school uniform. More filming is expected to take place in the city on Wednesday. The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was there as day two of filming took place. Filming took place outside Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Seamus McLean Ross, who plays Gavin ‘Brains’ Bain in the film, was seen being chased during a take. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ross carried a skateboard during one scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson McAvoy and Ross in discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The filming rig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The actor makes a run for it. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Speak No Evil star McAvoy on set after directing a scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Planning for the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson This is McAvoy’s first time behind the camera. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Filming crews set up just outside Tannadice Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson McAvoy heads down Hindmarsh Avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The production team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crew members wait for the next take. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson McAvoy watches the take on a monitor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Filming started on Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Actor Ross during a break in filming. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson McAvoy sharing his vision for another scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson X-Men star McAvoy chats to colleagues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
