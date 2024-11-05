Broughty Ferry woman gets traffic lights moved after ‘nightmare’ rows with drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry woman gets traffic lights moved after ‘nightmare’ rows with drivers

Susan Carr says the gas works have been "very stressful".

By Andrew Robson
Susan Carr on Abertay Street in Broughty Ferry.
Susan Carr was unable to reverse into her drive. Image: Alan Richardson

A Dundee pensioner who claimed Broughty Ferry roadworks were a “nightmare” has received an apology from SGN.

Susan Carr said temporary lights at the junction of Abertay Street and Camphil Road meant she was unable to reverse into her drive.

The 70-year-old said she had several confrontations with motorists who were ignoring the “wait here” sign when the lights turned red.

It meant traffic was unable to pass when she tried to reverse into her home, creating a “very stressful” situation.

However, after contacting The Courier as a “last option” the lights were subsequently moved 50 metres.

Traffic lights put up with ‘no consideration for residents’

Speaking before the traffic lights had been moved, Susan said: “There was no consideration for the residents when they put these lights up.

“I’ve had several confrontations with divers who aren’t stopping at the sign.

“It’s been a nightmare, people won’t think it’s that big a deal but they’re not the ones having to deal with it every day.

Cars were previously ignoring the "wait here" sign.
Cars were previously ignoring the “wait here” sign. Image: Supplied

“It’s been that bad I’ve started getting the bus to work to avoid the stress of the situation.

“I’m desperate to get the lights moved down the street to enable me to reverse into my drive.

“I’d contacted the council about this four times but nothing changed.

“Coming to the paper was my last option to get them to take some action.”

We approached Dundee City Council and SGN for a response.

The local authority said it was solely a matter for SGN.

SGN resolve Broughty Ferry traffic lights issue

SGN confirmed the project manager visited the site this morning and corrected the issue.

A spokesperson added: “She also visited the customer to ensure they are satisfied with the repositioning.”

After the lights were moved Susan added: “It’s great – I can now reverse into my own drive in peace.

The lights on Abertay Street have been moved.
The lights on Abertay Street have been moved. Image: Alan Richardson

“Someone from SGN came to my door to apologise for the disruption caused and moved the lights down the street.

“I’m glad the issue has been resolved for me and my neighbours across the street.”

It comes amid a major SGN project to upgrade the gas network in Broughty Ferry.

The junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road will be shut for the next three weeks during the latest phase.

