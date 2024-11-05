Broughty Ferry woman gets traffic lights moved after ‘nightmare’ rows with drivers

A Dundee pensioner who claimed Broughty Ferry roadworks were a “nightmare” has received an apology from SGN.

Susan Carr said temporary lights at the junction of Abertay Street and Camphil Road meant she was unable to reverse into her drive.

The 70-year-old said she had several confrontations with motorists who were ignoring the “wait here” sign when the lights turned red.

It meant traffic was unable to pass when she tried to reverse into her home, creating a “very stressful” situation.

However, after contacting The Courier as a “last option” the lights were subsequently moved 50 metres.

Traffic lights put up with ‘no consideration for residents’

Speaking before the traffic lights had been moved, Susan said: “There was no consideration for the residents when they put these lights up.

“I’ve had several confrontations with divers who aren’t stopping at the sign.

“It’s been a nightmare, people won’t think it’s that big a deal but they’re not the ones having to deal with it every day.

“It’s been that bad I’ve started getting the bus to work to avoid the stress of the situation.

“I’m desperate to get the lights moved down the street to enable me to reverse into my drive.

“I’d contacted the council about this four times but nothing changed.

“Coming to the paper was my last option to get them to take some action.”

We approached Dundee City Council and SGN for a response.

The local authority said it was solely a matter for SGN.

SGN resolve Broughty Ferry traffic lights issue

SGN confirmed the project manager visited the site this morning and corrected the issue.

A spokesperson added: “She also visited the customer to ensure they are satisfied with the repositioning.”

After the lights were moved Susan added: “It’s great – I can now reverse into my own drive in peace.

“Someone from SGN came to my door to apologise for the disruption caused and moved the lights down the street.

“I’m glad the issue has been resolved for me and my neighbours across the street.”

It comes amid a major SGN project to upgrade the gas network in Broughty Ferry.

The junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road will be shut for the next three weeks during the latest phase.