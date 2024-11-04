EXCLUSIVE: James McAvoy in Dundee as filming starts for new movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: James McAvoy in Dundee as filming starts for new movie

Photos as scenes are shot for California Schemin' in the Hilltown.

James McAvoy climbs railings to get a vantage point during filming of California Schemin' in the Hilltown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
James McAvoy climbs railings to get a vantage point during filming of California Schemin' in the Hilltown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Hollywood star James McAvoy is in Dundee for the filming of his new movie.

Scenes are being shot in the Hilltown for California Schemin’ – which tells the true story of two Dundee students who pretended to be American rappers to get a record deal.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, went on to support Eminem and his group D12 before their hoax was uncovered.

McAvoy, known for his roles in the likes of Atonement, Filth and the X-Men films, is making his directorial debut with the movie.

McAvoy with two of the actors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The X-Men star oversaw scenes on Dudhope Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The actor kept a low profile before filming got under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
McAvoy trying to get a good view of the scenes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The two lead actors, Seamus McLean Ross and Samuel Bottomley, who are playing the Dundee rap duo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The pair are playing Billy Boyd and Gavin Bain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming is taking place in the shadow of the Hilltown multis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Film crews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Donning a flatcap, the star kept a low profile as crews set up on Dudhope Street and Hilltown on Monday morning.

He then directed scenes with actors Seamus McLean Ross and Samuel Bottomley, who are playing Bain and Boyd respectively.

At one point, McAvoy climbed railings to get a better vantage point for the filming.

The lead actors were also seen walking around various paths in the area, clutching skateboards.

Filming then moved inside the Hilltown Court multi.

An animated McAvoy directing a scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Hilltown provided a backdrop for filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee has become a film set. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Film crews rolled into town on Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scenes being shot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
McAvoy chatting with the actors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Hollywood star before filming began. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Parking restrictions have been put in place on sections of Hilltown and Hilltown Court.

Residents have been told that scenes will be shot over the next few days.

Last week, the production crews wrote to locals apologising for any disruption their activity might cause.

A release date for California Schemin’ has yet to be confirmed.

More from Dundee

CR0046041, Alan Richardson, Broughty Ferry, GV of 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry to go with court story about it being used as a cannabis farm in January. Picture shows; a general view of 42 Victoria Road. Tuesday 28th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Third bid to sell Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis farm
4
Courier News - Dundee - Kim Cessford story; CR000**** view over Dundee for stock from Morgan Academy. Picture Shows; general view (GV) looking south towards the River Tay showing the Stobswell area of Dundee, Morgan Academy, Forfar Road, Dundee, 15th January 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Want to shape Stobswell's future? Here's how Dundonians can get involved
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
6
West Queen Street/Claypotts Road/Queen Street junction in Broughty Ferry.
Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks to start
3
The Craigie home remains on the market. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee dad 'stranded' in his own home after Raac discovered in building
6
The till area of the new Pret in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look inside Dundee's first Pret A Manger ahead of opening
2
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael
Dundee sheriff tells how technology – and humour – is keeping him in court…
To go with story by James Simpson. Man sprayed in CS spray outside his home. Picture shows; GV's of The Willows. Whitfield Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2020
Police charge man, 42, after armed officers scour Dundee streets for suspect with weapon
Hilltown salon Fresh Aura Beauty is closed due to the break-in Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dundee beauty salon owner 'devastated' after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in
A calf.
Dundee scientists in costly cattle parasite breakthrough

Conversation