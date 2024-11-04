EXCLUSIVE: James McAvoy in Dundee as filming starts for new movie

Hollywood star James McAvoy is in Dundee for the filming of his new movie.

Scenes are being shot in the Hilltown for California Schemin’ – which tells the true story of two Dundee students who pretended to be American rappers to get a record deal.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, went on to support Eminem and his group D12 before their hoax was uncovered.

McAvoy, known for his roles in the likes of Atonement, Filth and the X-Men films, is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Donning a flatcap, the star kept a low profile as crews set up on Dudhope Street and Hilltown on Monday morning.

He then directed scenes with actors Seamus McLean Ross and Samuel Bottomley, who are playing Bain and Boyd respectively.

At one point, McAvoy climbed railings to get a better vantage point for the filming.

The lead actors were also seen walking around various paths in the area, clutching skateboards.

Filming then moved inside the Hilltown Court multi.

Parking restrictions have been put in place on sections of Hilltown and Hilltown Court.

Residents have been told that scenes will be shot over the next few days.

Last week, the production crews wrote to locals apologising for any disruption their activity might cause.

A release date for California Schemin’ has yet to be confirmed.