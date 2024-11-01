James McAvoy movie crew’s apology letter to Dundee residents ahead of film shoot

The production crew behind James McAvoy’s new movie has issued an apology to Dundee residents about disruption during filming.

Scenes for California Schemin’ are set to be shot in the Hilltown this month.

The film – directed by McAvoy – will tell the true story of two Dundee art students who duped the music industry.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American rappers before securing a record contract.

Letters issued to residents this week advised parking restrictions will be in place during filming.

The letter said: “We are working very closely with the local authorities and Police Scotland during the making of this film.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience filming may cause.

“Please be assured it is our intention to cause the least possible disruption to you and to work safely near your properties during this time.”

Replacement parking will be provided on Dudhope Street.

It is understood scenes will also be shot in other locations in Dundee.

A release date for California Schemin’ has yet to be confirmed.