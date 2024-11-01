James McAvoy movie crew’s apology letter to Dundee residents ahead of film shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

James McAvoy movie crew’s apology letter to Dundee residents ahead of film shoot

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place during filming.

By James Simpson
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
James McAvoy will take his production to Dundee's Hilltown area. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The production crew behind James McAvoy’s new movie has issued an apology to Dundee residents about disruption during filming.

Scenes for California Schemin’ are set to be shot in the Hilltown this month.

The film – directed by McAvoy – will tell the true story of two Dundee art students who duped the music industry.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American rappers before securing a record contract.

James McAvoy film crew promises ‘least possible disruption’ during Hilltown shoot

Letters issued to residents this week advised parking restrictions will be in place during filming.

The letter said: “We are working very closely with the local authorities and Police Scotland during the making of this film.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience filming may cause.

Silibil N’ Brains performing at Texas festival SXSW in 2013. mage: Image: Andrew Farrell/DC Thomson

“Please be assured it is our intention to cause the least possible disruption to you and to work safely near your properties during this time.”

Replacement parking will be provided on Dudhope Street.

It is understood scenes will also be shot in other locations in Dundee.

A release date for California Schemin’ has yet to be confirmed.

