Perth restaurant Broxden Farm closing after just 6 years

Perth restaurant Broxden Farm is closing just six years after opening.

Pub chain Greene King has confirmed the venue will shut on November 23.

The firm has not confirmed the reason for the closure.

Broxden Farm opened in March 2018 after a lengthy planning dispute.

Plans for the restaurant were initially rejected by councillors, who wanted to see the land kept for office use, while residents also raised concerns about litter and anti-social behaviour.

Perth restaurant Broxden Farm closing in ‘disappointing’ blow to city

However, the application was approved after an appeal to the Scottish Government.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We can confirm that Broxden Farm will be closing on Saturday November 23.

“We will remain open as usual over the next few weeks.

“Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one.

“We are aware that this will be disappointing news to the local community and our loyal customers, and would like to thank those who have enjoyed visiting us over the years.

“We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in the area soon.”

The firm says it is working with affected staff to find alternative roles at its other pubs in the area – which include The Maltings on Dunkeld Road and The Foundry on Murray Street.

Earlier this year, plans for Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus at Broxden were approved.