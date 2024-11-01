EXCLUSIVE: Dundee send ref chiefs extra footage of 2 controversial incidents in Celtic defeat

Frustrated Dundee have sent referee chiefs extra footage of two controversial incidents in their defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty highlighted a challenge on Mo Sylla in the Celtic half that occurred moments before the home side won a penalty kick at the other end.

Arne Engels would stick that spot-kick away to finish the scoring at 2-0.

Dundee have a different angle to the one broadcast in Wednesday night’s highlights which shows a clear pull on Sylla’s shirt.

Referee Ross Hardie’s view appears to be impeded by the Dundee midfielder’s body while the assistant referee in that half was on the other side of the pitch.

However, VAR officials Mathew McDermid and Andrew McWilliam did not intervene.

‘Strong case’

Speaking after the midweek game, Docherty said: “I think the penalty is really soft. There’s a foul that leads up to it on Mo Sylla.

“I don’t know why they don’t pick that up. I’ve seen it back.

“Kyogo goes down and Tony’s [Antonio Portales] telling me, and I’ve seen it myself, I don’t think it’s a penalty.

“But when it goes to 2-0, that makes it so much more difficult.

“I don’t think the boys deserved that.”

Asked if he’d spoken to the officials, Docherty added: “I just asked if they checked.

“They said they did. But I do think there’s a strong case that it was a free kick.”

Dundee have sent the footage to the SFA’s Key Incident Review Panel, which publishes its findings on Friday afternoons.

Also included is footage of a handball in the Celtic penalty area by defender John Scales. That incident did undergo a lengthy VAR check on the night.

The Dark Blues now await the panel’s findings.