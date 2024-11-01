EXCLUSIVE: Dundee send ref chiefs extra footage of 2 controversial incidents in Celtic defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee send ref chiefs extra footage of 2 controversial incidents in Celtic defeat

The Dark Blues were incensed a foul was not awarded to Mo Sylla moments before the champions were given a penalty.

Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Frustrated Dundee have sent referee chiefs extra footage of two controversial incidents in their defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty highlighted a challenge on Mo Sylla in the Celtic half that occurred moments before the home side won a penalty kick at the other end.

Arne Engels would stick that spot-kick away to finish the scoring at 2-0.

Dundee have a different angle to the one broadcast in Wednesday night’s highlights which shows a clear pull on Sylla’s shirt.

A still of the video showing a shirt pull on Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla before Celtic were awarded a penalty in their 2-0 win at Parkhead.
Referee Ross Hardie’s view appears to be impeded by the Dundee midfielder’s body while the assistant referee in that half was on the other side of the pitch.

However, VAR officials Mathew McDermid and Andrew McWilliam did not intervene.

‘Strong case’

Speaking after the midweek game, Docherty said: “I think the penalty is really soft. There’s a foul that leads up to it on Mo Sylla.

“I don’t know why they don’t pick that up. I’ve seen it back.

“Kyogo goes down and Tony’s [Antonio Portales] telling me, and I’ve seen it myself, I don’t think it’s a penalty.

“But when it goes to 2-0, that makes it so much more difficult.

“I don’t think the boys deserved that.”

Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Asked if he’d spoken to the officials, Docherty added: “I just asked if they checked.

“They said they did. But I do think there’s a strong case that it was a free kick.”

Dundee have sent the footage to the SFA’s Key Incident Review Panel, which publishes its findings on Friday afternoons.

Also included is footage of a handball in the Celtic penalty area by defender John Scales. That incident did undergo a lengthy VAR check on the night.

The Dark Blues now await the panel’s findings.

Conversation