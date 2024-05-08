Perth Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus approved for Broxden

Burger King and Starbucks are set to open new drive-thru restaurants in Perth after plans were approved by councillors.

The chains will occupy two of five new drive-thru units next to the Broxden roundabout on the edge of the city.

Councillors also approved 14 new business units, electric vehicle charging places and a three-storey office block.

It’s likely to become the new base for Perth construction company Algo.

The works are planned for scrubland next to the existing Broxden services area.

It already boasts a McDonalds, a Travelodge, a Harvester, a petrol station with a Subway restaurant inside and a busy park and ride site, with a Costa coffee outlet nearby.

Agents for the developers told Perth and Kinross Council planning committee they are confident there is demand for more drive-thru restaurants in the area.

And councillors were given assurances that the projects are unlikely to strip business away from the city centre.

Burger King and Starbucks part of larger expansion at Perth services

This will be Perth’s first Burger King. An existing local Starbucks franchisee is said to be interested in the Broxden site.

Work could start soon on the projects after they were unanimously approved by councillors.

Two separate applications were up for consideration on Wednesday morning.

Drysdale Holdings is behind the Starbucks and Burger King scheme, and says it is seeking another occupant for its third drive-thru.

The company, led by Thomas Drysdale of Perth-based Drysdale Motorcycles, is also planning up to 14 business units and an EV-charging hub.

The other application – for the office block and two more drive-thrus alongside – is from West Coast Estates.

The Aberdeen-based firm previously won approval for an electric and hydrogen vehicle charging station at Broxden in December.

It has previously said its £6 million development will lead to 100 new jobs.

Objectors raised concerns about the impact on traffic congestion and road safety around the busy Broxden roundabout.

Sepa has also questioned the potential flood risk at the site – between the existing Broxden services and the M90 road leading to Dundee and Edinburgh.

However, the council’s own flood team says it has no concerns.

And councillors agreed with recommendations from Perth and Kinross planners that they approve both applications.

Concerns for impact on Perth city centre

Committee members were told the bulk of the business for the drive-thru restaurants was likely to come from passing traffic.

But Perth city centre councillor Chris Aherne sounded one note of caution.

He said: “I’m all for business coming to Perth… But what I am slightly concerned about is our developments surrounding Perth – at Inveralmond and Broxden – in bringing businesses to there and actually taking it away from the city centre.

“We have a huge issue with trying to bring businesses into the city centre and trying to get people in and shopping, not just in the big national shops, but also in the huge number of independent shops that we have here.”

“I applaud everything we do to bring business in,” he added.

“But I am really cautious about trying to move businesses and people away from the city centre.”