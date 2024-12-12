Perth church up for sale amid ‘financial pressures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth church up for sale amid ‘financial pressures’

Craigie Church and Hall is being marketed for offers over £245,000.

By Lucy Scarlett
An aerial view of Craigie Church and Hall.
Craigie Church in Perth. Image: Church of Scotland

A Perth church and hall has been put up for sale amid “financial pressures” on the Church of Scotland.

Craigie Church and Hall has gone on the market for offers over £245,000.

The Abbot Street property dates back to 1895 and boasts a central location in Perth.

It consists of the main church building, a hall, a meeting room, a kitchen and toilets.

Planning permission is already in place to turn the space into a public library and nursery, among other uses.

Other potential uses include a cinema or retail space but further consent would be needed for these.

The interior of Craigie Church with high ceilings and pews.
Inside the main church building. Image: Church of Scotland
The church hall with chairs at the sides.
The church hall. Image: Church of Scotland

A spokesperson for The Church of Scotland said: “Craigie Church in Perth has recently come onto the market.

“This is in line with the Presbytery Mission Plan which stated that it should be disposed of by the end of 2025 at the latest.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the Church of Scotland requires to release some of its estate in light of the financial challenges it is facing, along with the shortage of ministers.

Craigie Church kirk session ‘to carefully consider all offers’

“It has been widely known within the congregation and the community that the building would be going on the market at some point.

“The kirk session will carefully consider all offers, in consultation with the general trustees, and it is expected that a decision will not be made until early next year.

“Presbytery mission plans are designed to equip the Church for the challenges of sustainable Christian mission in the coming years and they are evaluated on an annual basis.

“Having fewer buildings reduces pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other missional activities.”

The grounds of the church.
The property comes with vast grounds. Image: Church of Scotland
The kitchen at Craigie Church.
The church comes with a kitchen. Image: Church of Scotland
A meeting room.
The meeting room in the church. Image: Church of Scotland
The parish altar with a red carpet.
The altar. Image: Church of Scotland

Services are regularly held at Craigie Church and alternate weekly with neighbouring parishes.

Moncreiffe Church will be assessed as a potential hub to merge the congregations.

It comes as 200-year-old Cortachy Church near Kirriemuir in Angus is on the verge of being sold.

More from Perth & Kinross

The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it
Sandie Donaldson and Chloe Watson, who run the accommodation at Cultybraggan Camp, appeared on Four in a Bed on Channel 4.
Perthshire camp under fire for cobwebs and 'other people's dirty stuff' on TV show…
The White Church, Comrie.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Starbucks longer delivery hours and 'essential' repairs at iconic church
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Bertha Park High head teacher Stuart Clyde standing outside the school
Perth school blocks WiFi to get pupils off mobile phones
4
Group of people watching man and teenage boy play chess on set made from old Porsche parts at Y Centre in Perth
Perth boss puts old Porsche to good use in city's poshest chess set
Crieff Hydro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland visitors left 'disappointed' and 'let down' by Christmas activities
Perth bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth bus driver 'attacked' as man, 28, arrested over station 'disturbance'
Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry.
Award-winning Pitlochry hotel bought by owners of luxury Scottish castle

Conversation