Perth church up for sale amid ‘financial pressures’

A Perth church and hall has been put up for sale amid “financial pressures” on the Church of Scotland.

Craigie Church and Hall has gone on the market for offers over £245,000.

The Abbot Street property dates back to 1895 and boasts a central location in Perth.

It consists of the main church building, a hall, a meeting room, a kitchen and toilets.

Planning permission is already in place to turn the space into a public library and nursery, among other uses.

Other potential uses include a cinema or retail space but further consent would be needed for these.

A spokesperson for The Church of Scotland said: “Craigie Church in Perth has recently come onto the market.

“This is in line with the Presbytery Mission Plan which stated that it should be disposed of by the end of 2025 at the latest.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the Church of Scotland requires to release some of its estate in light of the financial challenges it is facing, along with the shortage of ministers.

Craigie Church kirk session ‘to carefully consider all offers’

“It has been widely known within the congregation and the community that the building would be going on the market at some point.

“The kirk session will carefully consider all offers, in consultation with the general trustees, and it is expected that a decision will not be made until early next year.

“Presbytery mission plans are designed to equip the Church for the challenges of sustainable Christian mission in the coming years and they are evaluated on an annual basis.

“Having fewer buildings reduces pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other missional activities.”

Services are regularly held at Craigie Church and alternate weekly with neighbouring parishes.

Moncreiffe Church will be assessed as a potential hub to merge the congregations.

It comes as 200-year-old Cortachy Church near Kirriemuir in Angus is on the verge of being sold.