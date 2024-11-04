Man, 25, dies after major emergency response at Dunfermline woods

A 25-year-old man has died after a major emergency response to woods in Dunfermline.

Multiple police units and paramedics were called to the Duloch area of the city at lunchtime on Sunday and spent several hours at the scene.

Emergency vehicles were seen parked up at the nearby leisure centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Sunday, officers attended woodland in the Duloch area of Dunfermline in relation to a concern for person call.

“A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”