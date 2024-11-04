Man, 25, dies after major emergency response at Dunfermline woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 25, dies after major emergency response at Dunfermline woods

Police were called to the Duloch area of the city around 12.30pm on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services in Duloch, Dunfermline, on Sunday Image: Supplied
Emergency services in Duloch, Dunfermline, on Sunday Image: Supplied

A 25-year-old man has died after a major emergency response to woods in Dunfermline.

Multiple police units and paramedics were called to the Duloch area of the city at lunchtime on Sunday and spent several hours at the scene.

Emergency vehicles were seen parked up at the nearby leisure centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Sunday, officers attended woodland in the Duloch area of Dunfermline in relation to a concern for person call.

“A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim's sick dad
Steven Brown
Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner
NHS Fife had hoped to overhaul its mental health services but was told no money was available. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife told 'no point' asking for cash to overhaul mental health services
Fife Whisky Festival-goers enjoying a dram
Experts on why Fife deserves whisky region status
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service
GV of Partheon, Greece
Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police called to concern for person in Dunfermline Picture shows; Police in Duloch, Dunfermline . Dunfermline. Supplied by Jamie McKenzie Date; 03/11/2024
Major emergency response at Dunfermline woods after 'concern for person' call
Police at the crash in Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Woman, 42, in serious condition at Ninewells after being hit by car in Lochgelly
Lee Murray and Emma Heard of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.
Fife hotel owner praised for 'kind' breakfast offer after winning Four in a Bed…
Youngsters enjoyed all the fun of the fair at Buckhaven fireworks display on Saturday
23 great pictures as crowds enjoy Buckhaven fireworks and funfair