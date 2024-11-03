Major emergency response at Dunfermline woods after ‘concern for person’ call

Multiple emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at woods in Dunfermline.

Police were called to woodland in the Duloch area of the city around 12.30pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a concern for a person.

A video posted on social media showed several police vehicles and an ambulance in the Duloch Leisure Centre car park.

One passer-by also described being told by officers to avoid an area within the woods.

He said: “We’re out walking the dog at Calais Muir Woods and police have blocked off one of the paths.

“Two plain clothes cops walked past telling us to go different direction.

“When we arrived in car park 20 mins ago there were at least six police vehicles and two ambulances with lights flashing outside Duloch community library.

Police Scotland have confirmed officers remain on the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 12.30pm on Sunday, officers attended woodland in the Duloch area of Dunfermline in relation to a concern for person call.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”