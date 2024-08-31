Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must visit tourist attraction?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must visit tourist attraction?

As the Forth Road Bridge turns 60, we explore how Scotland's timeless engineering marvels spanning three centuries have become a tourism magnet.

A Tiger Moth aircraft flies over the three Forth bridges. Image: BBC
By Michael Alexander

Where the Firth of Forth meets the horizon, three extraordinary titans of civil engineering stand shoulder to shoulder, weaving a tale of innovation and endurance across three centuries.

The Forth bridges – each a unique testament to the ingenuity of its era – stand as monuments to human ambition, linking the past, present and future in one breathtaking panorama.

The iconic Forth Bridge, a UNESCO world heritage site with its towering red cantilevers, has been an unyielding symbol of industrial might since 1890, its latticework of steel a daring feat of Victorian railway engineering.

Forth road and rail bridges.

The Forth Road Bridge, with its sweeping suspension spans, ushered in a new age of mobility in 1964. With a span of 1,006 metres between the two main towers, it was the fourth-longest in the world and the longest outside the United States when it opened.

Only later was its reputation for engineering excellence tarnished by traffic congestion and maintenance problems.

Completing the trio, the Queensferry Crossing, a marvel of modernity with its elegant, fan-shaped towers, reaches skyward, embodying the sleek, forward-thinking spirit of the 21st Century since its opening in 2017.

The Queensferry Crossing opened in 2017.

Together, these bridges are more than just transport links – they are the guardians of Scotland’s heritage, stretching across time and tide, connecting communities, and inspiring awe in all who stand beneath their majestic arches.

But with the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge being celebrated on September 4 – a date that also marks the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing by the late Queen in 2017 – what impact are the three Forth Bridges together having on tourism?

Forth bridges offer endless opportunity for Dundee photographer

The Forth bridges hold a special significance for Dundee photographer Shabaz Majeed, whose work has been deeply inspired by these iconic structures.

Aerial images he took famously featured on the £5 Clydesdale and £20 Bank of Scotland polymer notes.

As a photographer, Majeed, 41, is naturally drawn to bridges, often capturing their intricate designs and majestic presence from every conceivable angle.

Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed whose Forth bridge pictures have appeared on Scotland’s bank notes.

However, the Forth bridges in particular offer an endless array of perspectives.

“Photographers are often attracted to bridges, whether featuring them as interest in their images or capturing abstract or architectural views of their construction/design,” he said.

“I am no different, having captured the Forth road and rail bridges for many years before the inclusion of the Queensferry Crossing, and now the trio in every possible way and angle possible.

“Having been under them, over them, and on top of one of them and even recently abseiling off the Forth rail for charity, their allure is unquestionable.”

Bank notes featuring Shahbaz Majeed images of the Forth bridges.
Bank notes featuring Shahbaz Majeed images.

Shahbaz has taken many a group of photographers to the bridges to capture them at sunrise and sunset. It never fails to surprise him the array of images people capture.

But now with the explosion of drones, there’s even more photographic potential.

Forth bridge ‘selfies’ are not uncommon

Outside the Forth Road Bridges Contact and Education Centre in South Queensferry, it’s not uncommon to see busloads of international tourists stop off for a quick selfie with the bridges as a backdrop.

These visitors, often from cruise ships berthed in the Forth, are usually on their way to and from Edinburgh.

Tourists being photographed in front of the Forth bridges at South Queensferry. Image: Michael Alexander

But according to Fife Council’s Forth Bridges area tourism strategy manager Karen Stewart, who works with a coalition of local councils and national agencies, the bridges are as much a magnet for local tourists as they are for international guests.

The Forth Bridges Trail, a centrepiece of the tourism strategy linking North and South Queensferry, encourages visitors to engage more deeply with the area, exploring the historic and scenic surroundings by foot, bike, or even boat.

“The bridges are pivotal to regional tourism strategies that aim to transform fleeting visits into memorable, immersive experiences,” said Karen, who grew up in Bridge of Allan and remembers the “excitement” of crossing the Forth Road Bridge as a child when it had tolls.

Forth bridges area tourism strategy manager Karen Stewart at Battery Road Forth Bridges Trail board, North Queensferry. Image: Fife Council

“Three bridges spanning three centuries crossing the Forth. It’s of interest to people.

“The idea for the Forth Bridges Trail actually came during the Covid-19 lockdown when we weren’t allowed to leave our local authority area.

“It’s about taking the experience of the bridges and expanding it into something more – a half-day or even a full-day visit.”

Sustainable tourism at heart of strategy

Initiatives have been designed to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

Whether it’s a walk across the Forth Road Bridge – itself now a public transport corridor – a cycle through the connecting communities, or a boat trip offering unparalleled views of all three structures, there’s a concerted effort to ensure that visitors can appreciate the bridges from multiple perspectives.

Sustainability is also pivotal to VisitScotland, which recently delivered a joint digital marketing campaign with Sustrans which focused on ‘An Epic Cycling Adventure Round The Inner Forth’.

This pointed visitors to a dedicated webpage that details the route with a suggested itinerary.

Forth Road Bridge, pictured from the south side, under construction in May 1963, Image: PA Wire

VisitScotland’s own research shows ‘the Forth Bridges’, ‘Forth Rail Bridge’, ‘Forth Road Bridge’ and ‘Queensferry Crossing’ are popular search terms, with around 15,000 searches of ‘Forth Bridge’ a month.

The Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge on July 3, 2023 with the old Forth Road Bridge visible in the background. Image:. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

According to their Scotland Visitor Survey, 13% of visitors to Scotland stated they visited a UNESCO site, rising to 16% for European visitors and 28% for long-haul visitors.

Outdoor activities are a core motivation for people coming to Scotland, with around a third mentioning it in the visitor survey. Scotland’s UNESCO Trail was also named in Rough Guides’ 24 best destinations to visit in 2024.

Feat of engineering

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, said: “The Forth Road Bridge was a feat of engineering and the 60th anniversary is an opportunity to recognise its significance in connecting communities in Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians.

“Its current use as a bus corridor, and a cycle and walking route, means it plays an important role in our responsible tourism activity, as we inspire visitors to use sustainable modes of transport.

VisitScotland destination development director Caroline Warburton.

“We know, from our research, that the iconic Forth bridges continue to be popular with visitors and are a key part of the visitor experience in the region.

“The Forth Bridge, in particular, is one of Scotland’s major landmarks and a special attraction which is recognised across the world.

“The Forth Bridge Trail and the Round the Inner Forth cycle route are great examples of the work being done by local partners, and VisitScotland, to capture the interest in the bridges and encourage visitors to explore the surrounding communities by bike or on foot; helping to spread the benefits of tourism around.”

Conversation