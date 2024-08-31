St Johnstone’s Andre Raymond: Why I made myself watch Dundee United horror show more than 50 times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s Andre Raymond: Why I made myself watch Dundee United horror show more than 50 times

The defender had a glorious chance to put his team into the lead at Tannadice.

By Eric Nicolson
Andre Raymond could have done his best to wipe last weekend’s glaring miss against Dundee United from his memory.

But the St Johnstone defender chose to relive his Tannadice nightmare by watching the first half shot over the bar more than FIFTY times.

Learning from a mistake meant breaking it down.

And the Trinidad and Tobago international expects to be a better player – and finisher – as a result.

“It was a sleepless night last Saturday,” said Raymond, who skied a close-range effort into the Eddie Thompson Stand just before half-time, when the scoreline was still 0-0.

“But you live and you learn.

“I just have to go out and correct my wrongs.

“The ball took a spin as it came back.

“The boys saw that and the spirit of the guys towards me, rallying around me afterwards, was great.

“I have watched it every day. Last night I watched it again. Fine detail is very important in football.

“Little things make the difference in games.

“I watched it over to see what I could have done better and what I might do if that opportunity comes at me again.

“I think I’ve watched it more than 50 times. In that situation, I was just overthinking it.

“As the ball is coming, everything is in slow motion. I think: ‘Am I going to score? Am I going to hit it too hard? I don’t want it to go over’.

“Exactly what I didn’t want to happen did happen.”

‘I will go forward’

Raymond added: “All my team-mates have been very encouraging.

“They haven’t made me feel down at all. At the end of the day, we are humans and we make mistakes.

“We just have to learn. Every opportunity to help the team in attack, I will go forward to do that.

“So the manager was happy that I got himself into that position in the first place.

“He would have been happier if I’d capitalised on the chance, obviously, but he wasn’t upset with me.

“I normally score one or two goals a season. Everyone has their role to play in the team.”

The 23-year-old now has seven games for Saints under his belt, three of those Premiership starts, and he believes he’s found a sporting home that suits him perfectly.

“Scottish football has been really good for me,” he said. “The speed of the game is exactly as I thought it would be and I’m enjoying every game.

“It’s totally different to Portugal, much quicker. Portugal is about patience on the ball and you pass it around.

“Scotland is constantly back and forward. That’s my style. In Portugal, I wanted to attack more while the coaches were telling me: ‘Calm, Calm’.

“Here, I can exploit that option.

“At first it was pretty difficult for me but now my body has adapted to the speed and style.”

Motherwell memories

Saints face Motherwell on Saturday.

Last time the teams met, the Perth club’s top-flight status was in jeopardy and Raymond was an interested viewer on his laptop.

“I knew there was a chance of coming here at the end of last season so I watched the last game against Motherwell,” he recalled.

“I asked Dan Phillips how I could watch it.

“That game was tight and stressful.

“And, in the end, I was very relieved.

“I’m not sure if I would be here if the club had been relegated.”

