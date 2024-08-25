4 St Johnstone talking points as case could be made for FIVE signings this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 St Johnstone talking points as case could be made for FIVE signings this week

The Perth side lost to Dundee United and star striker Adama Sidibeh is set for a long suspension.

Adama Sidibeh and Josh Rae both had afternoons to forget at Tannadice.
Adama Sidibeh and Josh Rae both had afternoons to forget at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone fans packed out the Shed end of Tannadice on Saturday but left the home of their local rivals in the unfamiliar position of needing to absorb an away defeat to Dundee United.

It hadn’t happened for a decade.

Given Saints were authors of their own downfall, the unbeaten run should really have been extended for a few months longer.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from the 2-0 loss.

Even game, even teams

Saints and United have strengths in different areas of the pitch and, on this occasion, played different formations.

But one obvious conclusion to draw from this match is that there probably won’t be much to separate the two sides once the 2024/25 Premiership season has run its course.

By Jim Goodwin’s admission, the visitors edged the first half.

And, if anything, they started the second half looking even more in control.

But that control was lost after United took the lead in the 53rd minute. And it was never regained.

Errors, and the punishment of those errors, decided this match.

Luca Stephenson’s slack back-pass, intercepted by Benji Kimpioka, was a big mistake.

Andre Raymond misses a big chance.
Andre Raymond misses a big chance. Image: SNS.

However, Andre Raymond’s skied effort after his team-mate had hit the post was an even bigger one.

Combine that with Josh Rae not pushing a shot to safety for the United opener and the messy way in which he dealt with a Ross Graham long throw and that’s three match-defining, shoot themselves in the foot moments.

But, particularly with a league win already banked early, it’s still a stage of the season when bigger picture signs are almost as important as points gained.

Teams are putting down foundations.

In St Johnstone’s case, in the main, they are pretty solid ones.

Sidibeh hindsight

That Adama Sidibeh lost control of his emotions, in a way footballers should be programmed not to, is irrefutable.

He was unlucky to pick up a second booking but should have made the long walk to the Tannadice tunnel straight away.

Sidibeh, facing a multi-game suspension, will have plenty of time to dwell on the foolishness of whatever he did to Kevin Holt – punch, push or something in between.

But it’s being wise after the event to say Craig Levein should have substituted him before the incident for fear of him being sent off.

Smashing into a goalkeeper (and being cleared by VAR) isn’t a red flag – it’s what all-action number nines do.

Adama Sidibeh challenges Jack Walton.
Adama Sidibeh challenges Jack Walton. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s what Sidibeh has done on previous occasions, without subsequently getting himself in trouble.

The Gambia international didn’t play well and you could argue that he should have been withdrawn on that basis alone.

But he, above anybody else in the Saints squad, can score a goal out of nothing.

Hindsight, as ever, is king.

Goalkeeper

Those of us who have watched St Johnstone week in, week out over the last decade-and-a-half probably aren’t in the best position to judge what is par for a Premiership goalkeeper.

The standard at McDiarmid Park has been higher than the norm for a generation and it has been taken for granted.

Saints have had one very good goalie after another.

They all made mistakes, of course (even Dimitar Mitov), but the general narrative is a long, continuous run of assured performances.

Josh Rae has had some good displays in his eight first team appearances so far and has made some excellent saves.

He has been particularly impressive smothering a striker in a one v one situation.

You can fairly hold him chiefly culpable for three of the goals Saints have conceded – Alloa, East Fife and the second on Saturday – while there have been shades of grey in amongst the black and white on other occasions.

Jack Sanders finds the back of his own net after Josh Rae missed a punched clearance.
Sanders finds the back of his own net after Josh Rae missed a punched clearance. Image: SNS

Rae has the tools to become a Premiership regular but the situation remains the same as it did after his first high profile error at Alloa a month ago.

Having a 23-year-old keeper new to the league and a 23-year-old keeper as his deputy, who hasn’t played a competitive game for well over a year, isn’t what you’d choose for a full league campaign.

A season-long, Remi Matthews-type loan brought in, which would allow Rae to develop alongside an experience number one and Ross Sinclair to catch up on lost time would appear to be the best solution.

Last week of the window

It’s maybe not the worst thing that there was a reminder in the final game before the transfer window shuts of the areas in need of strengthening.

Nothing new was thrown up at Tannadice, merely reinforced.

Goalkeeper has been discussed.

Centre-back and centre-midfield reinforcements are non-negotiables – preferably not of the ‘project’ variety.

A player to develop rather than a Premiership ready one is more palatable at left-back where, barring injury, Andre Raymond is likely to take some shifting.

Craig Levein with coach, Alex Cleland.
Craig Levein with coach, Alex Cleland. Image: Shutterstock.

And it was interesting that Levein mentioned a winger for the first time in a while, post-match.

There’s scope for a gamble there.

Depending on players being moved out – and how much of the Rangers cup-tie cash goes to the manager – you can state a sensible case for this being a five-player final week.

