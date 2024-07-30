St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on plans for Lewis Neilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on plans for Lewis Neilson

The full-back came off early against East Fife.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have been dealt an early injury blow, with Andre Raymond ruled out of their Premiership opener against Aberdeen.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, is hopeful that the Trinidad and Tobago international, who has produced a couple of encouraging displays at left-back in the Premier Sports Cup, won’t be on the sidelines for too long, however.

“It looks like Andre could be out for two or three weeks with a hamstring inury,” Levein reported.

“It could have been worse but it’s frustrating because he’s not had a pre-season and we’ve maybe pushed him a little bit too hard.

“I should have probably left him out of one of the games to give him a break, but thankfully it’s nothing serious.

“We will miss him because he’s been brilliant so far.

Andre Raymond has hit the ground running with St Johnstone.
Andre Raymond has hit the ground running with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

“His cross for Benji’s goal last weekend was brilliant and that shows a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

“He’s nowhere near fit so there’s so much more to come from him.

“He hadn’t done anything before joining us and when we finally got it over the line, we were ready to start playing games.

“So he’s had a kind of mixed pre-season, not a proper one. But he’ll get fitter as the weeks go on and then we’ll see the best of him.”

Cammy MacPherson’s foot has been scanned.

He hasn’t broken a broken and could make the Aberdeen game.

Good to go

Meanwhile, Levein believes latest signing, Lewis Neilson, is Premiership-ready.

The 21-year-old defender has arrived at McDiarmid Park on a one-year loan deal and has already built up plenty of game-time at the top level, as well as a full season in the Championship with Partick Thistle.

“One of the big things that appeals to me about Lewis is the number of positions he can play,” said Levein.

“He can play as a right centre-back, a right-back, a right-wing back and a central midfielder.

“So there’s real versatility there and that was one of the things I found very attractive.

“Lewis is a good player.

“I remember seeing him in a few European games for Hearts and being impressed at the way he played.

Lewis Neilson in action for Hearts.
Lewis Neilson in action for Hearts. Image: SNS.

“He’s a big lad, a real unit so he will definitely add to our squad, I have no doubts about that.

“He’s done a pre-season with Hearts and did the running with us this morning, so he looks in great shape.”

Transfer list

Stevie May and Dare Olufunwa are on the transfer list at McDiarmid, with several others available for loan.

“We still have a bit of work needing done and that will involve moving players out as well,” said Levein.

“Stevie May and Dare Olufunwa are available for transfer.

“Bringing Lewis in will limit Dare’s game-time, so we’ll see what interest we can get in him.

“There will also be a number of other players going out on loan – it will just be when we press the trigger on it.

“All the focus was on getting out of the group stages in the cup and we didn’t want to do anything in case we picked up an injury or two.

“But now we’re through, things will start to happen. We’ll address a few things this week.”

